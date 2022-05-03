WWE's Damian Priest is good as a hero, but even better as a heel

One of WWE's most promising stars today is Damian Priest, who has been making a splash ever since debuting on the main roster in 2021. He's had a long journey to the spotlight but has made the most out of the opportunity when the doors finally swung open.

As a former United States and NXT North American Champion, Priest has proven that not only is he a legitimate performer and singles standout, but it also shows the faith that management has in him currently.

The man formerly known as Punishment Martinez is a product of the world-famous Monster Factory and had made a name for himself in Ring of Honor when WWE came calling. Then in his mid-30s, he knew he needed to jump on the opportunity.

As Damian Priest, he has taken full advantage of his shot in WWE

Priest was one of the most beloved babyfaces in both NXT and WWE for a while. Despite having a dark character, he was embraced by the people and rode that wave of popularity to the North American Championship before being promoted to RAW.

His United States Championship reign was solid, if not spectacular. However, it did give us a glimpse of a more brutal side of Damian Priest, when he would lose his temper and get disqualified in his matches.

It was a sign of things to come. Priest was on the edge of darkness. All he needed was someone to nudge him.

He finally turned heel, joining Edge in a rivalry with AJ Styles. This partnership with the Rated-R Superstar has allowed Priest to release the evil side of his persona, which may be precisely what he needs to get to the next level.

With Edge as the mouthpiece, not only is he getting the rub from a Hall of Famer, but he's also surely going to gain a lot of television victories now. It's another chapter in the former NXT star's progressing career, and it's a good position to be in.

Priest has the size and the gimmick to go a long way in WWE, but he is still finding out who he is on the main roster. At some point, he will break away from Edge. From now until then, he must use this unholy alliance to elevate his name and his brand.

Meelz 💪🏾 @MeelzTV Edge and Damian Priest look like they’re opening a hotel. A hotel from HELL. Edge and Damian Priest look like they’re opening a hotel. A hotel from HELL. https://t.co/JKCq3VLXrp

Damian Priest has all the makings to be a great heel challenger for the world championship someday. But for now, he should sit under the learning tree and work as closely with Edge as possible.

Turning heel was a brilliant move in the evolution of Priest's WWE run. From the looks of it — when he's good, he's good. But when he's bad? He's even better.

What do you think of Damian Priest's partnership with Edge? Will the former NXT star ever become a WWE World Champion? Please share your opinions in the comments section below.

