3 reasons why Finn Balor should bring The Demon back after his US title loss and 2 why he shouldn't

Finn Balor is having a year to forget in 2022. After his United States Championship win, fans were expecting WWE to position him as a top champion. However, their booking of him has been abysmal, and that's putting it lightly.

Despite being champion, Balor was made to lose and look weak on multiple occasions. Therefore, it came as no surprise when he lost the title to Theory recently. With his credibility shot beyond belief, The Prince finds himself at a crossroads.

Many fans have suggested that the only way to make Balor return to where he belongs is to unleash his alter-ego. The Demon is a massive fan-favorite and a gimmick that is extremely protected, with him rarely losing in the paint.

In that regard, here are three reasons why Finn Balor should bring The Demon back and two why he shouldn't.

#5. Why Finn Balor should bring back The Demon: It would instantly elevate him back to the top

The Demon is a cheat code as far as booking goes

Finn Balor's booking on the main roster has been hit-or-miss. However, when it comes to The Demon, there is no denying that WWE have knocked it out of the park every single time.

The darker version of Balor is a massive fan-favorite with credibility to boot. Bringing him out after a disappointing US title loss would instantly make his next feud a high-profile one. It is also an opportunity to restore his momentum.

#4. Why he shouldn't bring back The Demon: There is no major show till SummerSlam

Balor may be ordered to save his inner demon for the biggest stages

WWE's habit of having Finn Balor unleash The Demon only for major shows means he won't bring it out until around SummerSlam. This is the next major premium live event on the WWE calendar, which will take place at the end of July.

Given WWE wants to save their best cards for said major shows, Balor should probably keep The Demon suppressed inside until the occasion calls for it. A blockbuster feud for him at The Biggest Party of the Summer would be made even more epic if he were to don the paint for it.

#3. Why he should bring The Demon back: It would make a B+ premium live event more exciting

The flip side of the previous argument is that WWE can use Finn Balor's Demon persona to increase the hype for a Tier B premium live event. The Demon is a major draw for the company and has the ability to elevate any feud by just being inserted into it.

With such a gimmick on their hands, WWE can use it to drum up interest in one of the less popular shows. It would also give Balor something significant to do and take a much-deserved victory on a premium live event stage.

#2. Why he shouldn't bring The Demon back: It would be wasted on an average feud

No one wants to see The Demon do battle with midcarders

Given Finn Balor's current booking, you can bet your life savings that WWE will continue to make him spin his wheels in the midcard. If they make him bring The Demon back for one of those feuds, it would not be ideal.

There is no doubt that having Balor paint himself in red and black would make any feud seem like a million bucks. However, as much as we want to see the gimmick, it should be saved for high-profile rivalries. Unfortunately, The Extraordinary Man's current standing on RAW means he should hold off on it until his return to the main event.

#1. Why he should bring The Demon back: It would set the stage for an epic heel turn

Finn Balor bossed it in NXT as a heel. It was a critically-acclaimed run that saw him garner praise for his attitude and character work. However, he turned face again in a few months, meaning he never had a deep run as a villain.

With Balor in need of a fresh start, a heel turn makes a ton of sense. However, instead of replicating what NXT did, WWE can turn to The Demon for inspiration. The possibility of a painted Balor unleashing his wrath on fan favorites for all his defeats and frustrations would make for phenomenal television.

If such a turn occurs, the matches will be stellar. An angry and enraged Demon playing the role of villain would be a refreshing bit of booking and would allow The Prince to revitalize his career.

Edited by Prem Deshpande