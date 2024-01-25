Rhea Ripley, Alexa Bliss, and more WWE Superstars react to The Rock's daughter Ava's WWE promotion

The Rock was recently announced as a member of the Board of Directors for TKO Group Holdings. His daughter Ava also created history on the latest edition of NXT.

The 22-year-old had been serving as an on-screen assistant for Shawn Michaels. However, in the latest edition of NXT, she was promoted to the position of General Manager by a returning William Regal, thus making her the youngest-ever GM in the history of the company.

Following the announcement, Ava took to Instagram to post an image of her. She welcomed everyone to a new era of WWE's developmental brand:

"red & black does look good on @wwenxt. welcome to a new era," she wrote.

WWE Superstars, including Rhea Ripley, Alexa Bliss, Charlotte Flair, and Damian Priest, among several others, reacted to The Rock's daughter's Instagram post by dropping a like.

With Ava creating history, it will be interesting to see how she manages NXT in the upcoming episodes of the show.

Vince Russo believes The Rock can face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40 without the title getting involved

The Tribal Chief is scheduled to defend the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in a Fatal Four-Way Match against Randy Orton, AJ Styles, and LA Knight at Royal Rumble on January 27.

During Sportskeeda's Writing with Russo, the veteran stated that The Head of the Table could lose his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at the upcoming premium live event and lock horns against The Rock at WrestleMania 40 without the championship being involved.

Vince Russo also picked Randy Orton as the superstar to dethrone Roman Reigns:

"However, this Fatal Four-Way is a great opportunity to get the belt off of Reigns without him ever losing. He never lost, I mean it's a perfect opportunity. Nobody beat him to end the freaking streak. So now bro you can go forward where you can still have your Roman-Rock match without a title being on the line. That really makes it a lot less predictable. And you can have a championship match with Randy Orton."

With the leader of The Bloodline looking to extend his record-breaking title reign, it will be interesting to see if a new champion is crowned at the upcoming premium live event.

