Rhea Ripley appears to endorse new Judgment Day member ahead of WWE RAW

WWE RAW star Rhea Ripley has seemingly endorsed a superstar as a member of The Judgment Day.

Rhea Ripley won the Women's Royal Rumble match last year and went on to defeat Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 39 to win the SmackDown Women's Championship. The title was rebranded as the Women's World Championship, and Ripley has been dominant in her reign so far.

R-Truth returned from a torn quad at Survivor Series 2023 after spending over a year out of action. The 51-year-old somehow believes he is a part of The Judgment Day and has been driving the heel group crazy on WWE RAW.

The Eradicator took to her Instagram story today to share a post from Black Mass Designs. The post features a parody of R-Truth's t-shirt design for The Judgment Day and does not include JD McDonagh as a part of the group.

R-Truth defeated JD McDonagh on the December 18 edition of RAW, and The Irish Ace was supposed to exit The Judgment Day as a result of the match. However, that never happened, and R-Truth still believes that he is a key part of the group.

Ripley shares image with R-Truth listed as member of The Judgment Day.

WWE RAW star fires shots at Rhea Ripley

Becky Lynch has made it known that she wants a piece of Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania 40 in Philadelphia.

Speaking on Strutting From Gorilla, The Man revealed her goals for 2024. She stated that she wants to take the Women's World Championship from the Judgment Day member and would prefer to do so at WrestleMania 40 in April.

"And then there is the next stop, which is to take the title off Rhea Ripley because that title, when I hold that title, that title is going to be the main event of every show. That title has been seen in many main events but not because she's been defending it, no. Just because she's been the accompaniment to the main events and I can't have that. I'm sick of that. I'm going to take that title off her, preferably at WrestleMania [40]." (From 4:20 to 4:52)

Nia Jax defeated Becky Lynch at Day 1 and has already had a confrontation with Rhea Ripley on WWE RAW. It will be interesting to see which superstar wins the Women's Royal Rumble match later this month.

