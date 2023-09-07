"TIRED" - Rhea Ripley appears to be feeling the effects of her recent WWE antics

WWE RAW star Rhea Ripley appears to be tired after a busy week for The Judgment Day.

Rhea Ripley successfully defended her Women's World Championship against Raquel Rodriguez this past Saturday night at WWE Payback. Dominik Mysterio interfered in the match and helped The Eradicator pick up the pinfall victory.

It was announced during this past Monday night's edition of RAW that Ripley will defend the title against Rodriguez once again next week on the red brand. Dominik Mysterio will be banned from ringside for the Women's World Championship match next Monday night.

The Eradicator took to social media today to share a new selfie and reveal that she is tired. Not only did Rhea Ripley successfully defend her title at Payback, but she also got involved in the Steel City Street Fight and speared Kevin Owens through the barricade.

"Feelin like Jeff from The Wiggles… TIRED 💤," Ripley wrote.

WWE's Cathy Kelley on her relationship with Rhea Ripley

Rhea Ripley's humorous relationships with Cathy Kelley and ring announcer Samantha Irvin have captivated the WWE Universe.

Speaking with Ryan Satin on the Out of Character podcast, Cathy Kelley discussed her fictional relationship with the Women's World Champion. She said that she knew Satin was going to bring that up and praised Ripley for her work in the ring.

"I knew that you were going to bring that up, but I'm actually very private about that side of my life. I've never publicly spoken about my personal life. It comes with the territory like people are invested (...) I will say, though, that Rhea is an icon and a legend and like an absolute ratings machine, ticket draw."

Kelley then added that she and Ripley are working on their relationship privately.

"I knew you were gonna ask that. Erm, we are working on it privately, so yeah, that's all I'll say."

The Judgment Day had some tension within the group after Damian Priest won the Money in the Bank contract on July 1st, but they appear to be on the same page now. It will be interesting to see if Ripley can defeat Rodriguez once again next week on WWE RAW to retain the Women's World Championship.

Did you enjoy the Women's World Championship match at Payback? Are you looking forward to the rematch between Raquel Rodriguez and Rhea Ripley next Monday night on WWE RAW? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

