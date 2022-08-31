"Don't screw it up" - Rhea Ripley appears on NXT to send a message to title challenger

Former NXT Champion Rhea Ripley appeared this week on NXT to send a message to women's title challenger Blair Davenport.

Davenport will challenge Mandy Rose and Meiko Satomura in a Triple Threat Match for the NXT Women's Championship unification match at NXT Worlds Collide on September 4.

While Rose and Satomura hold the women's titles on NXT and NXT UK, respectively, Blair Davenport will be the only one going into this match with nothing to lose.

This week on the show, Judgment Day member and former NXT Women's Champion Rhea Ripley sent a message to Blair Davenport, asking her not to "screw up" the opportunity to unify both the NXT Women's and NXT UK Women's Championship.

"I'm the only superstar who's held both NXT Women's Championships. I'm a history maker! Hell, I've built both brands when I grabbed them by the b**ls and I made them mine. This Sunday, you have the opportunity to make history and unify it and carry on the women's legacy here in NXT. You look confident. Don't screw it up!"

Only time will tell whether Blair Davenport be able to successfully unify both titles at NXT Worlds Collide and make Rhea Ripley proud.

Edited by Debottam Saha