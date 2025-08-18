Rhea Ripley arrives for RAW in bubble wrap; subtly recalls unfortunate incident

Rhea Ripley referenced an unfortunate incident ahead of tonight's edition of WWE RAW. The upcoming edition of the red brand will air live from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.Ripley suffered a shoulder injury last year in Philadelphia following WrestleMania XL. The Eradicator took to X/Twitter to reference the incident and humorously revealed that she arrived at the arena in protective bubble wrap. She also asked the city to be nice to her this time around, and you can check out her message in the post below.&quot;Philly… Be nice! I’m not f'n around with you this time…&quot; Ripley wrote.Meanwhile, Naomi cashed in her Money in the Bank contract at Evolution 2025 during the Women's World Championship match between IYO SKY and Rhea Ripley. The Glow captured the title and successfully defended it against Ripley and The Genius of the Sky in a Triple Threat Match at SummerSlam earlier this month.The veteran was supposed to defend the title last week against IYO SKY, but the match was canceled after she was not medically cleared to compete. Naomi will be appearing on RAW tonight to address the WWE Universe after missing last week's show.Vince Russo criticizes Rhea Ripley's lack of involvement on WWE RAWFormer WWE writer Vince Russo was not happy with how little Rhea Ripley was on last week's episode of RAW.The 28-year-old had a backstage conversation with IYO SKY last week on the red brand, and Vince Russo took the company to task following the show. Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW podcast, Russo noted that Ripley had a ton of star power and wondered why the company wasn't using her enough on television.&quot;Rhea is probably the biggest female star they have on this show, and that's what she did on this show. That's it, guys. That's it in a nutshell. She's probably the most over female on RAW, and she's got a 30-second vignette in the back in a two-and-a-half-hour show. That's unbelievable to me because if I'm writing this show like that, [she] is a weapon. You know that's a card I'm playing. I mean she's got a big, big part in the show, and that's how you use her,&quot; Russo said.Super Vicky @singh_vira75338LINKRhea Ripley can't breathe without IYO Sky. They are Wrestling soulmates.It will be interesting to see what WWE has planned for Rhea Ripley during tonight's edition of RAW.