Rhea Ripley breaks her silence after assaulting another male WWE Superstar on RAW

Rhea Ripley recently broke her silence after assaulting Dolph Ziggler on this week's Monday Night RAW.

On this week's show, Ziggler faced Judgment Day member Finn Balor in a singles match. Ziggler had the upper hand but the match turned in favor of Balor after The Eradicator got a cheap shot at The ShowOff.

Eventually, Ripley's strategy worked and Balor secured the win. Taking to Twitter, she responded to a fan by using a popular GIF featuring Ziggler himself:

"Finally @HEELZiggler’s turn." wrote Ripley in her tweet

Check out Ripley's tweet below:

The WWE Universe had an interesting reaction to Rhea Ripley's tweet

The WWE Universe had some interesting reactions to Rhea Ripley's recent tweet.

While some fans wanted to witness a match between her and Dolph Ziggler, others made fun of the way The ShowOff reacted after the assault.

Here are some of the interesting fan tweets below:

On the August 1st episode of Monday Night RAW, the WWE Universe witnessed a furious Ripley choke out Dominik Mysterio in a unique manner. The Eradicator would once again set her sights on Mysterio backstage on RAW and carry him up to ringside.

On this week's episode of Monday Night RAW, Edge faced his former stablemate, Damian Priest, in a singles match in his hometown of Toronto. Despite having the upper hand at the start of the match, The Punishment couldn't keep up with The Rated-R Superstar and was eventually beaten.

Following the match, Priest's stablemates Balor and Ripley joined him and attacked Edge with steel chairs. They were interrupted by Beth Phoenix, who was watching the match from the first row itself.

The Glamazon then came face-to-face with The Judgment Day and teased a potential match against Ripley down the line. It will be interesting to see if she will return to in-ring action to help her husband against The Judgment Day.

Did you know Paul Heyman got into a real-life backstage fight? More details here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Ken Cameron