Rhea Ripley asserts backstage power to set up two blockbuster matches for next week's WWE RAW

Rhea Ripley has been leading the WWE RAW women’s division as the Women’s World Champion. The Judgment Day member used her backstage power to set up two big matches for the upcoming episode of RAW.

Judgment Day has been upset with their recent failures on the red brand. Ripley was seen discussing the same with the faction on last week’s show. However, things did not go as planned, as the group lost a few more matches on the show.

The Miz defeated JD McDonagh even though the latter had R-Truth by his side. Meanwhile, Tommaso Ciampa got the better of Finn Balor to inch closer to an Undisputed Tag Team Championship match opportunity.

It looks like The Eradicator used her backstage power to get the men of her faction into a couple of big matches for RAW. WWE’s official Twitter handle tweeted out two match graphics to announce the matches for next week, and Rhea Ripley replied with the following message:

"Glad talking to you @ScrapDaddyAP wasn’t a full waste of my time 🤝🏽," Mami wrote.

It looks like Mami had a chat with RAW General Manager Adam Pearce to get the matches on the card. JD McDonagh and Dominik Mysterio will team up to face DIY on Monday. Meanwhile, the Undisputed Tag Team Champions will compete in a non-title match against The Miz and R-Truth.

Rhea Ripley could turn babyface heading into WWE WrestleMania 40

Many fans expect to see Mami walk into WrestleMania 40 with the World Women’s Championship still around her waist. That could be a possibility, keeping in mind that she will likely go into the Elimination Chamber as the champion and retain her title.

Last week’s RAW saw Mami get a huge cheer from the crowd. This was against her heel character, and the WWE creative could turn her face right after Elimination Chamber.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted podcast, legendary wrestling journalist Bill Apter mentioned that Ripley's last entrance showed a new side of her on WWE RAW.

"Rhea Ripley was such a master also of interviews that same night. A master of interviews. She came out and for the first time, we found the fans cheering her in a more fan-favorite type of style, not the Rhea Ripley that comes out with Judgment Day... This was a different tone to Rhea Ripley, and I absolutely loved it," Bill Apter said.

Fans could see Mami split from Judgment Day and go on a babyface run. It could turn out to be a good move for the WWE Superstar and the brand.

