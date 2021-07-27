Rhea Ripley claims she and Nikki A.S.H. have an interesting advantage heading into SummerSlam

It was recently announced on RAW that Rhea Ripley, Nikki A.S.H., and Charlotte Flair will face each other at SummerSlam, with the RAW Women's Championship on the line. The match is the first to be announced for SummerSlam and features three of WWE's most talented superstars.

However, the WWE Universe sees two clear favorites in this match in Charlotte Flair and Rhea Ripley. The two women have more main event and championship experience than current champion Nikki A.S.H.

Regardless, Rhea Ripley believes the match is clearly in favor of herself and Nikki A.S.H. The Nightmare believes that Charlotte Flair's poor performance in previous Triple Threat matches gives them a clear advantage over the Queen. She shared her thoughts on a segment of RAW Talk:

"Let's think about Charlotte's track record in Triple Threat matches. It's not too shiny is it. It's actually pretty dull for her. So this is a great 'opportunity' for me and Nikki, especially me. I'm going to walk out of SummerSlam as the RAW Women's Champion because I'm the best and I am the Nightmare and that's their little dream shattering before their eyes," said Rhea Ripley

Charlotte Flair has been involved in 19 Triple Threat matches in her career. This includes house shows, dark matches, as well as televised episodes. Out of the 19, the Queen has lost 14 of them, clearly showing it to be a weakness for her.

That being said, Charlotte will be hoping to get the better of Rhea Ripley and Nikki A.S.H. come SummerSlam.

Charlotte Flair beat Rhea Ripley at Money in the Bank to win the RAW Champion for the first-time since 2017

Charlotte Flair may have a tough task ahead of her at SummerSlam, and she may have lost the RAW Women's title recently, but there can be no denying that Flair's victory at Money in the Bank was historic.

Beating Rhea Ripley was just the icing on the cake for the Queen who ended a 1,616 day wait at Money in the Bank to become RAW Women's Champion. The last time she held the title was in 2017 and was ecstatic after her win.

This is fair to Flair.@MsCharlotteWWE is once again back on top of the mountain! #MITB pic.twitter.com/ioXdMULIVF — WWE (@WWE) July 19, 2021

Are you excited to see these three women clash at SummerSlam? What are your thoughts on Charlotte Flair's chances against Rhea Ripley and Nikki A.S.H.? Let us know in the comments section below.

Check out all the latest WWE superstar interviews every week on Sportskeeda Wrestling Youtube.

Edited by Arjun