Rhea Ripley believes WWE Hall of Famer needs to "grow a pair" and accept WrestleMania 39 challenge

Rey Mysterio returned to WWE RAW this week after months of staying away because of The Judgment Day. His son, Dominik Mysterio, has been riding a wave of momentum since joining the despised faction on the red brand.

While Dom issued a challenge to Rey this week, the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2023 inductee rejected the offer, claiming that he still loves his son, and that there will be "no match" at WrestleMania 39.

Speaking on WWE's The Bump, Rhea Ripley voiced her take on the father-son storyline. The 2023 Women's Royal Rumble winner stated that when the elder Mysterio accepts the challenge, The Judgment Day will be ecstatic because that would mean that they "broke" Rey Mysterio.

"I'm so proud of how far he's [Dom] come, as a human and as a man. He's really stepping into the person that he's supposed to be. He's out of his father's shadow. I think Rey is upset at that fact. I think Rey wanted to keep Dom as his child, as his little son, to protect him. But you can see each and every week, Rey is starting to crack," Rhea Ripley stated. [29:00 onwards]

The Eradicator continued:

"It's what he's [Rey] been asking for. So the day that happens, if it does or doesn't, we'll see if Rey grows a pair, but when it does or if it does, I think we're all going to be very excited. Yes, we're going to be mad, but we're going to be very excited because we broke Rey Mysterio."

Read more about Rhea Ripley claiming that Edge is "writing his retirement match" here.

Rey Mysterio is "the greatest babyface of all time" according to WWE SmackDown star

Karrion Kross recently opened up on his experience working with Rey Mysterio on WWE TV. Speaking to Ryan Satin on the Out of Character podcast, Kross revealed The Biggest Little Man as one of his childhood idols.

"I've been watching Rey Mysterio since I was a little kid. The very first time I saw Rey Mysterio wrestle was against [Eddie] Guerrero back in ECW. It was just an insane match, you know? And I remember growing up as a little kid, watching luchadors," Kross stated.

He concluded by calling Rey "the greatest babyface of all time."

"To be able to work with the greatest babyface of all time, it was just surreal to be in that moment for me. It was a pleasure to work with him." [H/T: Sportskeeda Wrestling]

WrestlingWorldCC @WrestlingWCC The first inductee to the 2023 WWE Hall of Fame class is Rey Mysterio The first inductee to the 2023 WWE Hall of Fame class is Rey Mysterio 🙌 https://t.co/tXqqUKIA00

Do you think Rey Mysterio will retire after facing his son at WrestleMania 39? Sound off in the comments section below.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit WWE's The Bump, and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

Could two WWE legends reunite outside WWE? We asked one of them here

Poll : 0 votes