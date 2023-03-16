“This is the biggest mistake of Edge’s life” - Rhea Ripley comments on brutal WWE WrestleMania 39 match

Edge and Finn Balor will enter Hell in a Cell at WWE WrestleMania 39, where the duo will likely settle their differences once and for all. The year-long program will likely culminate at the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, California.

Ahead of the brutal match, Balor's fellow Judgment Day member Rhea Ripley thought this was the biggest mistake of The Rated-R Superstar's entire career, claiming that the Hall of Famer was "writing his retirement match."

Speaking on WWE's The Bump, Rhea Ripley made a bold statement that the Hell in a Cell bout will, in fact, be Edge's last match:

"I feel like this is the biggest mistake of Edge's life, and possibly his whole career. Stepping inside Hell in a Cell with Finn Balor, you can't come back from that. He says that he wants to avoid Judgment Day, he doesn't want to do with us anymore, he's 'wasted' his whole comeback with Judgment Day. Well, now he's just writing his retirement match. Stepping into Hell in a Cell with Finn, this is going to be Edge's last match," said Ripley. [From 27:56 to 28:26]

The Hell in a Cell stipulation has been one of WWE's most successful gimmicks for years. It is also connected to Edge's character, as the Rated-R Superstar battled two remarkable bouts inside the Cell in his career against The Undertaker and Seth Rollins.

The Hell in a Cell match announcement on RAW has already sent the WWE Universe into a frenzy.

Edge details original pitch and members for WWE's The Judgment Day

The Hall of Famer recently appeared on After The Bell with Corey Graves to discuss a wide array of subjects.

Edge commented that it was hard for fans to hate him after his triumphant return from an injury that led to his first retirement, which is why the Rated-R Superstar did not work as the leader of The Judgment Day.

When asked about the original plans for the faction he created, Edge revealed that Balor, Priest, and Ripley were the names he had in mind from the get-go. However, the group morphed into something different from what he originally envisioned.

"It's turned into something entirely different, and better, quite honestly," Edge said. "Where it's at now is the goal I had in mind. I really thought the concept of The Judgment Day, the idea behind it was, 'here are these talented individuals who I truly felt weren't getting the opportunity that they deserved, and if they got that opportunity, they could fly with it.' I had been watching them all since NXT and kind of kept tabs on them and kept my eye on them all these years. When I was asked about starting a group, and was asked who would be in it, the first names I said were Priest, Ripley, Balor. It changed and morphed and went through a lot of different permutations."

Edge vs. Finn Balor in a Hell in a Cell match at WWE WrestleMania 39 can potentially steal the show.

