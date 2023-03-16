WWE SmackDown star breaks character to praise Rey Mysterio following Hall of Fame induction

Rey Mysterio will enter the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2023. Whilst the company has not made an official announcement, Rey and Dominik Mysterio's recent interactions scream a one-on-one encounter down the line, and WrestleMania 39 is the ideal stage for the father-son duo's grudge match.

On the Road to WrestleMania, Rey Mysterio had a brief feud with Karrion Kross. The SmackDown star has now revealed that The Biggest Little Man was his favorite wrestler during his childhood. In an interview with Ryan Satin on the Out of Character podcast, Karrion Kross was asked to whom he enjoyed performing his "Kross Jacket" finishing maneuver and his response was the famous luchador:

"Rey Mysterio, in our last singles match. Most memorable to me, and the reason being, I've been watching Rey Mysterio since I was a little kid. The very first time I saw Rey Mysterio wrestle was against [Eddie] Guerrero back in ECW. It was just an insane match, you know? And I remember growing up as a little kid, watching luchadors." [45:18 onwards]

The 37-year-old WWE star then talked about how Lucha Libre resonates with him:

"When you play wrestle with your friends, and you say, I'm Hulk Hogan, or I'm Ultimate Warrior, you look at your friend and you're like, you don't look like Hulk Hogan, [laughs] you don't look like Ultimate Warrior... it's hard for me to get into this. But with luchadors, you can take your shirt off, and your t-shirt, you can put it on your head, you can tie it on the back, suddenly now, you're like a luchador. Especially spending so much time in Mexico as well, in Lucha Libre, to be able to work with the greatest babyface of all-time, it was just surreal to be in that moment for me. It was a pleasure to work with him."

Triple H has one last big push planned for the WWE star

The Game has always been a fan of Karrion Kross and Scarlett Bordeaux. Last year, he engineered a comeback for the WWE couple on Friday Night SmackDown. They immediately got involved in the main event storyline between Drew McIntyre and Roman Reigns.

Kross has not gained any momentum since his major storyline with Drew McIntyre. Despite going up against Rey Mysterio, it wasn't enough to salvage his career. As per reports, Triple H believes one last push could finally help the former WWE NXT Champion become the biggest star he can be.

