Rhea Ripley breaks character to praise former WWE champion

Rhea Ripley has broken character on social media today to praise a former champion in WWE for helping her during WrestleMania XL weekend.

The X account "Wrestle Tracker" shared a photo of Jason Jordan and Rhea Ripley backstage during WrestleMania XL. The post noted Jordan helped Ripley with a panic attack before her title defense against Lynch at the biggest show of the year.

The Eradicator responded to the post and broke character to praise the former RAW star for calming her down. The former tag team champion retired from in-ring competition due to a neck injury and now works backstage as a producer for the company.

"He’s the Best! ✨," she wrote.

Expand Tweet

The Judgment Day member defended her Women's World Championship against Becky Lynch in the first match of The Show of Shows last weekend in Philadelphia.

The Man earned the title match by winning the Women's Elimination Chamber match in February but was no match for The Eradicator on The Grandest Stage of Them All. She put Lynch away with a Riptide on the top turnbuckle and then another one in the middle of the ring to retain the title

Vince Russo was not impressed with Rhea Ripley's segment on WWE RAW

Wrestling legend Vince Russo was not happy to see Liv Morgan attack Rhea Ripley backstage during this past Monday's edition of the red brand.

Morgan was written off WWE television for several months last year due to an attack by Rhea Ripley. She returned as the 30th entrant in the Women's Royal Rumble match and made it to the final two. However, Bayley sent her flying over the top rope to win the match. Liv also competed in the Women's Elimination Chamber match but came up short.

Speaking on this week's edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW show, Vince Russo commented on Morgan's attack on Ripley during last Monday's show. Russo claimed the segment was a waste of time and did not appear to be interested in the feud between the two stars.

"We got Liv Morgan attacking Rhea Ripey. What a waste of freaking time!" he said. [From 01:15:22 onwards]

You can check out the video below:

Rhea Ripley became champion by defeating Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 39 and has been dominant ever since. It will be interesting to see if Liv Morgan can pull off the upset and dethrone The Judgment Day member in the weeks ahead on WWE RAW.

We found a missing AEW star RIGHT HERE.

Poll : Are you interested in a rivalry between Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion