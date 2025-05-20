  • home icon
  Rhea Ripley breaks character after WWE star is forced to leave due to serious injury

Rhea Ripley breaks character after WWE star is forced to leave due to serious injury

By Divesh Merani
Modified May 20, 2025 06:27 GMT
Rhea Ripley is going to Money in the Bank. (Image via WWE.com)

WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley has broken character to deliver a very real message after Monday Night RAW today. She may have won her Money in the Bank qualifying match, but it ended badly for another star.

During the match, Zoey Stark landed badly off a Missile Dropkick attempt on Kairi Sane. This resulted in what seems like a serious knee injury. Stark had to be carried out of the arena by the referee and while there is no official word from WWE, the female locker room has shown their support already.

Ripley and Sane finished the match, with Mami advancing to Money in the Bank. After RAW, though, she sent a heartfelt message via X/Twitter, stating that anything can happen in a wrestling ring. Rhea Ripley even broke character to wish Zoey Stark a speedy recovery:

"Professional wrestling can be very real and dangerous… Tonight continued to prove that anything can happen. Wishing @ZoeyStarkWWE a speedy recovery! 🖤"
Elsewhere on RAW today, Roxanne Perez defeated Becky Lynch and Natalya to qualify for the women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match. She and Rhea Ripley will join SmackDown's Alexa Bliss in the line-up so far. It remains to be seen who will complete the field.

Divesh Merani

Divesh Merani is a dedicated sports writer and specialises in creating WWE content. He has been contributing on Sportskeeda since 2018, after years of developing a passion for football and pro wrestling.

Divesh has also represented Sportskeeda at multiple WWE-related events in India, including when Charlotte Flair and Rhea Ripley visited the country. In 2022, he became an Assistant Content Manager at Sportskeeda but continues to regularly write news and listicles that cover the past, present, and future of WWE's product.

Edited by Divesh Merani
