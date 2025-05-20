Rhea Ripley breaks character after WWE star is forced to leave due to serious injury

WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley has broken character to deliver a very real message after Monday Night RAW today. She may have won her Money in the Bank qualifying match, but it ended badly for another star.

During the match, Zoey Stark landed badly off a Missile Dropkick attempt on Kairi Sane. This resulted in what seems like a serious knee injury. Stark had to be carried out of the arena by the referee and while there is no official word from WWE, the female locker room has shown their support already.

Ripley and Sane finished the match, with Mami advancing to Money in the Bank. After RAW, though, she sent a heartfelt message via X/Twitter, stating that anything can happen in a wrestling ring. Rhea Ripley even broke character to wish Zoey Stark a speedy recovery:

"Professional wrestling can be very real and dangerous… Tonight continued to prove that anything can happen. Wishing @ZoeyStarkWWE a speedy recovery! 🖤"

Elsewhere on RAW today, Roxanne Perez defeated Becky Lynch and Natalya to qualify for the women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match. She and Rhea Ripley will join SmackDown's Alexa Bliss in the line-up so far. It remains to be seen who will complete the field.

