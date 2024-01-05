Rhea Ripley breaks silence on Damian Priest's Money in the Bank cash-in blunder on WWE RAW

The WWE Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley recently addressed Damian Priest's failed cash-in on Monday Night RAW, courtesy of Drew McIntyre.

On the Day 1 edition of the red brand show this week, The Scottish Warrior went into action against Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship in the main event. The 38-year-old star pushed Rollins to his limits, overpowering the champion early on.

However, the closing moments saw The Judgment Day members walk out toward the ring in an attempt to cash in Priest's Money in the Bank contract on The Visionary. The Scottish Warrior didn't let that happen and stopped The Archer of Infamy from cashing in with a Claymore Kick. Rollins capitalized on the chaos and retained the title over McIntyre.

Speaking on the WWE 2024 Preview Special, Mami cleared the air on what went down with McIntyre and Priest's MITB cash-in drama on RAW:

"Well, from day one I said no one touches Drew [McIntyre]. And it's for reasons like this. Unfortunately, Drew was still up and still at it and in the match, and it just didn't work out for Damian Priest. I'm not gonna disclose exactly what the plan was, just because we might run it back at some point and try it again, maybe alter it a little bit," Rhea Ripley said. [1:14 - 1:38]

Rhea Ripley praised Ivy Nile for her effort on WWE RAW

The Judgment Day member put her Women's World Championship on the line against Ivy Nile on this week's RAW.

There were moments when the WWE Universe was close to dethroning Rhea Ripley. However, Mami with sheer resilience retained her title over the 31-year-old star.

During the same conversation, The Nightmare praised Nile for putting up an excellent fight on the red brand show:

"It was very impressive. Ivy, she hasn’t had many singles matches in general, and for that to be her first one here on the red brand, on RAW, on Monday Night Mami, she really did hold her own. I gotta give it to her, the little pipsqueak, she’s got some fight in her," Ripley said.

The 27-year-old star awaits her upcoming opponent ahead of the upcoming Royal Rumble 2024 premium live event. The wrestling world is excited to see who will be the next challenger for Mami.

What did you think of Rhea Ripley breaking the silence on the failed cash-in matter on WWE RAW? Sound off in the comments section below.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit WWE and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.