Rhea Ripley breaks silence after ignoring 58-year-old legend backstage at recent WWE event

WWE Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley played a key role in helping Dominik Mysterio retain his title at NXT: The Great American Bash tonight. While returning backstage, she and Dirty Dom blatantly ignored a handshake from NXT head Shawn Michaels. Mami has now spoken about it.

Mysterio is still the NXT North American Champion after defeating Wes Lee and Mustafa Ali to keep the title. Ripley was heavily involved, including when she hit Lee with a Riptide through the announce table. Meanwhile, their disrespectful move toward HBK has gotten much attention on social media.

After WWE posted the clip of the handshake snub and Michaels' angry reaction on Twitter, Rhea Ripley quote-tweeted it with a strong message to Shawn Michaels.

"Move @ShawnMichaels… WE run NXT now," tweeted Ripley.

Check out the tweet below:

Now that Dominik Mysterio still has the title, he and Rhea Ripley will continue to appear regularly on Tuesday nights. Their presence showcases The Judgment Day's widespread dominance across WWE.

While Mami and Dirty Dom are champions, Finn Balor and Damian Priest will both hope to join the party at SummerSlam. Balor will challenge Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship this weekend, while Priest holds the Money in the Bank briefcase.