Rhea Ripley calls on Dominik Mysterio's 'father' in 6-word message following controversial title defense

Dominik Mysterio, accompanied by Rhea Ripley, recently defended his NXT North American Championship at The Great American Bash 2023 in controversial fashion. Ripley has now reacted to her stablemate's massive victory at the recently concluded event.

Dominik squared off with Wes Lee and Mustafa Ali for the North American Championship at The Great American Bash. The match ended in The Judgment Day member's favor as Rhea Ripley interfered when Ali was about to win the bout. This allowed the champion to retain his gold.

Following the bout, Ripley took to Twitter and posted a six-word message, mentioning Dominik's supposed 'father,' Eddie Guerrero's moto.

"We Lie. We Cheat. We Steal," Ripley wrote on Twitter.

Rhea Ripley seemingly made the Eddie Guerrero reference because Dominik Mysterio addressed the late legend as his father

Dominik's real father is Rey Mysterio. However, the father-son duo has been at odds for nearly a year now. The NXT North American Champion recently called Eddie Guerrero his dad because he had always wished to be his son, not Rey Mysterio's, as per a storyline.

Dominik Mysterio was later asked if he would ever apologize and patch things up with his father, which meant resolving his differences with Rey. However, The Judgment Day member addressed Guerrero as his father and said he always dreamt about patching things up with him.

"I dream about that every night, sometimes it keeps me up & I can’t sleep. But, because he’s no longer with us, R.I.P Eddie."

Dominik Mysterio has become one of the best heels in WWE. He garners a strong reaction from fans whenever he appears on TV, highlighting his remarkable character work.

The RAW Superstar is enjoying his run as the North American Champion and has successfully defended his title on a few occasions with some help from his Judgment Day teammates. Only time will tell what WWE has in store for Dominik and Rhea Ripley.

