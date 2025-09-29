Rhea Ripley calls out WWE for unwarranted sympathy share

Rhea Ripley called out WWE for showing sympathy to a major star on RAW. The Eradicator picked up an impressive victory last week on WWE RAW in a singles match.The 28-year-old defeated Asuka last week on the red brand but was attacked after the match. IYO SKY rushed to the ring to help but was beaten down by Asuka and Kairi Sane. The promotion took to social media today to share a video of the attack last week on RAW and noted that Kairi Sane was emotional.&quot;Poor @KAIRI_official is going through it right now.&quot;Rhea Ripley responded to the post and objected to the company showing sympathy for Kairi Sane following the attack.&quot;Poor… Kairi… KAIRI?!&quot; wrote Ripley.Ripley and IYO SKY were in a rivalry over the Women's World Championship earlier this year. The two stars battled at Evolution 2025, but Naomi cashed in her Money in the Bank contract to become champion. However, Naomi recently had to relinquish the title due to her pregnancy, and Stephanie Vaquer defeated IYO SKY at Wrestlepalooza to capture the title.Former WWE writer criticizes Rhea RipleyWrestling legend Vince Russo recently criticized Rhea Ripley for breaking kayfabe on social media.Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo show, the veteran reacted to Ripley posting pictures of herself covered in mist following her battle with Asuka last week on WWE RAW. Russo wondered why the former champion wanted to be presented as dominant, only to post humorous content online.&quot;So now she is taking all these pictures covered in the mist, making goofy faces with everybody, Chris, you gotta explain to me. Why? Why? Is it, you want to be liked that badly that the stock you are building in this bad-a**e character is secondary to people online saying, 'Oh look at Rhea Ripley, she is so funny. Oh, look at this picture!' I try to get into their heads and understand. There is no logic to that for me,&quot; said Russo. Datahawk @DatahawkJSJLINK@riplyncch @JosephShaw22379 Asuka? She's been doing Rhea Ripley smurf trolling all weekend. It's everything.Adam Pearce revealed earlier this week that Ripley and SKY would be responding to the attack by The Kabuki Warriors during tonight's edition of WWE RAW. It will be fascinating to see what the promotion has planned for the storyline in the weeks ahead.