Rhea Ripley, Carlito, Liv Morgan, and others react to WWE RAW star's emotional message

Several current and former WWE personalities, including Rhea Ripley, Carlito, and Liv Morgan, recently took to social media to react to a popular RAW star's emotional message. It is none other than The Judgment Day's Raquel Rodriguez.
Since joining The Judgment Day, Raquel Rodriguez has become one of the most popular names in World Wrestling Entertainment. The star recently showcased her incredible talent against Rhea Ripley at Night of Champions. The two former friends locked horns in a brutal Street Fight, which ended in Ripley's favor, but Rodriguez received massive praise from fans and critics for her performance.
The Women's Tag Team Champion recently took to Instagram to send an emotional message about the significance of the Boys & Girls Club of America. Rodriguez wrote that the club was essential for the kids, as it gave them a lot of experience, giving an example of her journey to becoming a WWE Superstar.
"1 in 19 Americans grew up in a Boys & Girls Club. The Club experience opened the door to my journey to become a WWE Superstar! We are proof that America needs Club Kids. #OpentheDoor," she wrote.
Check out her Instagram post below:
Several current and former WWE personalities reacted with a like on Raquel Rodriguez's post, including Carlito, Rhea Ripley, Liv Morgan, Ivy Nile, Megan Morant, Thunder Rosa, Angelo Dawkins, Renee Paquette, Ronda Rousey, Damian Priest, Cathy Kelley, Jade Cargill, Thea Hail, Natalya, Dominik Mysterio, Austin Theory, Tiffany Stratton, and more.
Meanwhile, JD McDonagh, the Boys & Girls Club of America's official Instagram handle, and retired basketball player Tracy Murray left wholesome comments on it.
Check out screenshots of stars' likes and comments below:
WWE legend Natalya praised Raquel Rodriguez's performance at Night of Champions
After her match against Rhea Ripley at Night of Champions, Raquel Rodriguez took to Instagram to send a message. In her post's comments section, Natalya praised her performance, writing that the star "crushed it" against Ripley, and she was extremely proud of Big Mami Cool.
"You crushed it! I’m so proud of you!" Natalya wrote.
Check out a screenshot of her comment below:
It will be interesting to see what the Triple H-led creative team has planned for Raquel Rodriguez's future.