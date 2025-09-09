Rhea Ripley celebrates with legendary male tag team after RAW goes off the air

Rhea Ripley appeared and entered the ring after RAW went off the air, and she was in there with a legendary male tag team. After the cameras stopped rolling, they all celebrated together with the crowd.This week, RAW ended with a bit of a shocking twist. While the finish looked it was a cut, copy, and paste of every other week, with The Vision standing tall over one of their rivals (in this case, LA Knight and The Usos), there was a bit of a shocker as Jey hit LA Knight with a steel chair to tease a heel turn. This was met by a clear disapproving reaction from his brother, Jimmy Uso, whom he officially reunited with.After RAW went off the air, Rhea Ripley entered the ring with The Usos and celebrated with them as the show came to a close. She was yeeting with Jimmy and Jey Uso.While WWE once teased Ripley getting involved with Jey Uso on RAW, they seemingly backtracked on that after seeing that the reaction wasn't very great. Either way, this week, Ripley again found herself standing across from Asuka, with whom she has had some serious issues.The Empress of Tomorrow has been getting into it with everyone she crosses paths with, being weirdly overpossessive of IYO SKY and overly controlling of Kairi Sane. This led to a confrontation with Nikki Bella, as well as a match where the WWE Hall of Famer tapped out. Backstage, Nikki Bella and Asuka were about to get into it again, with the former Divas Champion offering to go for round two right away.Rhea Ripley then swooped in and stood by Bella's side, evening the odds and ensuring that nothing happens or escalates. It looks like Ripley and Bella could team up soon to face The Kabuki Warriors.