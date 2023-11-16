Rhea Ripley changes her profile picture on social media to heartbreaking photo

WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley often showcases her notorious side on social media, and the same was on display recently as Mami changed the profile and cover picture of her official Twitter/X handle to photos from a recent heartbreaking moment.

Last week's edition of SmackDown saw the Latino World Order implode as Santos Escobar turned on Rey Mysterio and took out the Hall of Famer. The moment was pretty emotional for Zelina Vega, who witnessed her faction break apart right in front of her eyes. The female star couldn't control her emotions and even cried on air.

However, Rhea Ripley seems to enjoy every bit of the group's downfall, as she has been taking constant shots at Rey Mysterio and LWO since the incident. Mami took trolling to a new level as she changed her profile and cover picture on social media to that of Zelina Vega crying.

Rhea Ripley and The Judgment Day were involved in a heated feud with LWO

Rey Mysterio joined forces with Legado Del Fantasma earlier this year to revive the popular Mexican faction Latino World Order. The group was formed a few days before the Master of 619's match against his son Dominik Mysterio at WrestleMania 39.

Over the next few weeks, LWO and The Judgment Day were involved in a fierce rivalry. Rhea Ripley defended her SmackDown Women's Championship (now Women's World Championship) against Zelina Vega at Backlash, while Bad Bunny represented the LWO against Damian Priest.

While Zelina was unable to come out on top, Bad Bunny secured a victory over Judgment Day's Priest in a match that saw both factions get involved.

In the last few weeks, Things have gone in opposite directions for both factions. While The Judgment Day looks stronger than ever with the addition of JD McDonagh and a possible alliance with Drew McIntyre, LWO crumbled on SmackDown with Santos Escobar's heel turn. It's still unclear what side Joaquin Wilde and Cruz Del Toro are on.

Rey Mysterio, the group leader, is also expected to be out for some time following an assault from Escobar. The WWE Hall of Famer recently disclosed that he underwent surgery for his knee.

