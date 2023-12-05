Rhea Ripley claims 26-year-old RAW star is "The GOAT" of WWE

Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley has made a bold claim about a WWE RAW star.

Ripley captured the SmackDown Women's Championship from Charlotte Flair during Night 1 of WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles. The title has since been rebranded to the Women's World Championship and Ripley has been dominant on RAW. She successfully defended her title in a Fatal 5-Way at Crown Jewel and then followed it up with another impressive victory over Zoey Stark at Survivor Series.

WWE legend Shawn Michaels recently praised The Judgment Day's Dominik Mysterio on the Cheap Heat podcast. The Heartbreak Kid claimed that the NXT North American Champion is the MVP of the company this year and stated that Dominik Mysterio is the hardest-working man in show business.

Rhea Ripley took to social media to react to the comments from Shawn Michaels about her stablemate. The Eradicator claimed that Dominik Mysterio is "The GOAT!" as seen in her post below.

"The GOAT! @DomMysterio35," she wrote.

Expand Tweet

WWE RAW star Rhea Ripley reveals her favorite thing about Dominik Mysterio

Rhea Ripley has disclosed her favorite thing about NXT North American Champion Dominik Mysterio.

Ripley and Mysterio have captivated the WWE Universe with their bizarre relationship while being a part of The Judgment Day faction. In a fan Q&A session conducted by Sportskeeda Wrestling, the 27-year-old revealed her favorite thing about Dominik Mysterio. She noted that Mysterio has always had her back and they have come a long way together.

"My favorite thing about Dom Dom? Man, what is there not to love about Dom Dom? My favorite thing is just how supportive he truly is to me. We have come a long way in our little relationship, and he's always had my back," said Rhea Ripley. [0:45 - 1:00]

You can check out the video below:

Ripley's reign as Women's World Champion has been very impressive so far. It will be fascinating to see which superstar steps up to The Judgment Day member next and challenges her for the title.

Have you enjoyed Ripley's reign as Women's World Champion? Which WWE RAW star would you like to see challenge for the title? Sound off in the comments section below.