Rhea Ripley claims she embarrassed herself at WWE event

Rhea Ripley claimed that she embarrassed herself at a WWE event ahead of this week's edition of RAW. This week's edition of the red brand will air live from the Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.

The Eradicator attended Fanatics Fest and interacted with the WWE Universe. The former Women's World Champion took to social media today to claim that she embarrassed herself at the event, and you can check out her post below.

"Hope you all enjoyed me embarrass myself today at #FanaticsFest I throw people, not small air filled objects! 💀🤣," she wrote.

Rhea Ripley competed in the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder match at the PLE earlier this month, but Naomi emerged victorious. She also competed in a Queen of the Ring Fatal Four-Way match earlier this month on RAW, but Roxanne Perez managed to win the bout after Raquel Rodriguez interfered during the contest.

Ripley prevented Raquel Rodriguez from advancing in the Queen of the Ring tournament this past Monday night on RAW in her Fatal Four-Way match. Asuka picked up the victory and defeated Alexa Bliss this past Friday night on SmackDown to advance to the finals of the tournament.

The finals of the Queen of the Ring tournament will take place this Saturday at WWE Night of Champions, with the winner earning a title shot at SummerSlam.

Popular WWE star calls out Rhea Ripley

Stephanie Vaquer recently called out Rhea Ripley for a potential dream match. Vaquer has been called up to the main roster and is currently on RAW.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter, Vaquer suggested that she have a match against Ripley and noted that it would be an honor to face her. The former NXT Women's Champion added that she would be a great opponent for the 28-year-old.

"Rhea, it's an honor for me, and it would be my honor to face you in the ring. See you soon, because I'm saying this out loud. Someday, we'll meet, and I'll take on you and be a great opponent," she said.

You can check out the interview in the video below:

Rhea Ripley lost the Women's World Championship to IYO SKY on the RAW following Elimination Chamber and failed to win the title back at WrestleMania 41. It will be interesting to see what WWE has planned for Rhea Ripley in the weeks ahead on RAW.

