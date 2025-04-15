Rhea Ripley claims major WWE star is a d***head

Rhea Ripley made a hilarious comment about a major WWE Superstar. The Eradicator will be competing in a Triple Threat match for the Women's World Championship at WrestleMania 41 this weekend.

The 28-year-old appeared on Kevin Hart's Cold As Balls show and was asked to name her three favorite WWE Superstars. She named The Miz, CM Punk, and Triple H as her favorites before hilariously claiming that The A-Lister was great at portraying a heel.

"I had three main ones growing up, okay. It was Triple H, which is now my boss, so absolutely wild. He's done so much in WWE, and now he's literally running it. Then there's The Miz. I love The Miz. I don't know if it was like his cocky demeanor. He's so funny. He's so comfortable being a d***head, and I love that. Then obviously, CM Punk, as well. He's finally back with WWE, which is amazing. It's so wild to like have him there," she said. [H/T: Fightful]

You can check out the video below:

IYO SKY will be putting the Women's World Championship on the line against Rhea Ripley and Bianca Belair in a Triple Threat match this weekend at WrestleMania 41.

Wrestling legend comments on Rhea Ripley's booking ahead of WWE WrestleMania

Vince Russo recently suggested that Rhea Ripley might have fallen out of favor with the company ahead of this year's WrestleMania.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo show, the veteran noted that it was hard to predict the company's booking, but picked IYO SKY to retain her title at The Show of Shows. Russo added that Ripley might be in "the doghouse" with the company with how the company has booked her as of late.

"Bro, I gotta admit. It's so hard to predict them because their rules are not my rules. They're in love with IYO SKY. I would say the way they do business, IYO SKY is keeping the belt. Somebody over there loves IYO SKY. I think Rhea Ripley did something that got her in the doghouse a little bit, the way they've been booking her. I see them keeping that belt on IYO SKY." [From 4:55 onwards]

You can check out the video below:

IYO SKY won the Women's World Championship by defeating Rhea Ripley on the March 3 edition of RAW. It will be interesting to see which star wins the Triple Threat match at WWE WrestleMania 41.

