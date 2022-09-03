Rhea Ripley comments on what would happen if Dexter Lumis tries to kidnap her (Exclusive)

Rhea Ripley has opened up on how she'd react if Dexter Lumis attempted to abduct her on WWE TV.

The former RAW Women's Champion spoke to Sportskeeda Wrestling ahead of Clash at the Castle and admitted that it would be tough to evade Lumis' blindsided assault. However, she was confident of doing a better job than The Miz, who didn't put up much of a fight when the former NXT star kidnapped him on RAW recently.

The former NXT Women's Champion is considered one of the most powerful women in WWE, and her recent attacks on Dominik Mysterio prove that notion, at least from a kayfabe perspective.

If anything, Lumis might find it more challenging to deal with Rhea Ripley than The A-Lister. Here's what Judgment Day's Eradicator had to say during an exclusive Sportskeeda Wrestling interview:

"I don't think you can avoid it! I don't think you can, that's the problem. I'd definitely try. I can do a better job than The Miz, at least. He just went with it. He was like, 'Sorry [laughs].'"

Drew McIntyre recently called Rhea Ripley "one of the pillars" of the WWE women's division

The Australian superstar has amassed a long list of admirers since first appearing for WWE in 2017.

During an interview with Sportskeeda's Riju Dasgupta, Drew McIntyre showered massive praise on Ripley and believed she was essential to the company's highly-acclaimed women's roster.

Ripley is surprisingly still 25 years old, and The Scottish Warrior foresees her to carry the division in the coming years.

"And for our future, especially our women's division, Rhea's absolutely smashing it. She's so young. She's got so many years ahead of her. That's one of the pillars of the future of our women's division right there," McIntyre claimed. (4.38 - 4.48)

Ripley's Judgment Day stablemates Damian Priest and Finn Balor will be in action at Clash at the Castle, where they lock horns with Edge and Rey Mysterio. Fans will have to wait and see which side prevails on Saturday night.

Are you a fan of Rhea Ripley's work? Share your opinions in the comments section below.

Recommended video: Rhea Ripley on The Undertaker's legacy in WWE, Becky Lynch, teaming with Liv Morgan & more

If any quotes are used from this interview, please embed the Twitter video and credit Sportskeeda Wrestling.

Watch all the action from WWE's Clash at the Castle live on BT Sport 2 from 6 pm this Saturday. For more information, go to bt.com/sport/wwe.

Is Bray Wyatt coming back to WWE? A former WWE head writer weighed in on the rumors here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Pratik Singh