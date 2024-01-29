Rhea Ripley cryptically addresses Damage CTRL dissension while discussing Bayley's Royal Rumble win

WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley has cryptically addressed the recent issues within Damage CTRL while discussing Bayley's incredible win at Royal Rumble 2024.

Ripley was watching the women's Rumble match closely to see who her possible challenger might be at WWE WrestleMania 40. The Role Model won the contest and later hinted that she would go after The Eradicator's Women's World Championship at The Show of Shows.

During a recent interview with Denise Salcedo, Rhea Ripley talked about Bayley's Royal Rumble win. The Judgment Day member said she loved The Role Model as they have faced each other multiple times and have even teamed up for a WarGames bout.

Rhea Ripley added that Bayley shouldn't challenge for her gold at WWE WrestleMania 40. The Eradicator mentioned that The Role Model should instead keep an eye on the people around her, cryptically addressing her Damage CTRL teammates' recent actions.

"Bayley taking the dub, you know. I mean, I love Bayley, I love Bayley, I think she's great, I've danced with her in the ring a couple of times, and we've teamed together for WarGames and all that. I wanna say that she has love for me, too, and she wouldn't choose me for WrestleMania just to throw away her ticket to WrestleMania like that. If I were her, I would keep my eyes on the people around her because it's good to keep your friends close but keep your enemies closer." [1:05 - 1:43]

You can check out the full interview below:

For those unaware, Bayley and her teammates have seemingly not been on the same page since the inclusion of Asuka and Kairi Sane in Damage CTRL. Many fans believe The Role Model might leave the faction and face IYO SKY for the WWE Women's Championship at 'Mania.

WWE Superstar Bayley agreed to a possible Iron Woman match against Rhea Ripley

After Bayley took to Twitter to challenge Rhea Ripley, the latter replied, asking if she wanted to fight her in an Iron Woman match.

The Role Model replied that she was undefeated in the match type and agreed to take on The Nightmare.

"I’m 1-0 in that match. [It was the first women’s main event on a PLE ever]. Let’s go 👹," Bayley wrote.

Expand Tweet

A match between The Role Model and The Eradicator could easily headline WrestleMania 40. However, it remains to be seen what WWE has planned for the duo's future.

Do you want Bayley to go after IYO SKY or Rhea Ripley? Let us know in the comments section below.

Please credit Denise Salcedo's YouTube channel and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use any quotes from the article's first half.

Current champion didn't pay attention to The Rock's return. More details HERE.