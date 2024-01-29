Bayley sends warning to WWE RAW star following Royal Rumble

Bayley won the Women's Royal Rumble match for the first time in her career last night at Tropicana Field. The Damage CTRL member has since delivered a warning to a WWE RAW star following her impressive victory.

The veteran entered the match at number three, and lasted over an hour. Jade Cargill finally made her in-ring debut with the promotion after making her debut during the WWE Fastlane Kickoff Show last October. She was impressive in the match and eliminated Nia Jax by herself.

The final three superstars in the Women's Royal Rumble were Jade Cargill, Bayley, and the returning Liv Morgan. All three stars battled on the ring apron, and Morgan connected with Oblivion on Cargill to send the former AEW TBS Champion tumbling to the floor.

Bayley capitalized and booted Morgan out of the ring to win the Women's Royal Rumble. Liv Morgan also made it to the final two last year but was eliminated by The Judgment Day's Rhea Ripley.

Bayley has made it known that she wants Rhea Ripley's Women's World Championship to make Damage CTRL even more powerful. Ripley suggested that the two have an Iron Woman match for the title and the Damage CTRL member responded by saying she's 1-0 in that stipulation.

Back in 2015 at NXT TakeOver: Respect, The Role Model defeated Sasha Banks in a 30-minute Iron Women Match.

"I’m 1-0 in that match. (It was the first women’s main event on a PLE ever). Let’s go 👹," she wrote.

Bayley reacts to Jordynne Grace's appearance at WWE Royal Rumble

Current TNA Wrestling Knockouts Champion Joydynne Grace made a surprising appearance during the Women's Royal Rumble and held her own against some of WWE's most popular superstars.

Speaking at the press conference following Royal Rumble 2024, Bayley admitted that she was surprised to see Grace in the match. She noted that it was great to see someone from "a different world" in the company and joked that she plans on avoiding her moving forward.

"Jordynne Grace, very big surprise to be honest which is just cool seeing someone come from a different world and everybody was.. we like throwing like those surprises out there and she's super solid, very strong, I stay away from her," she said. [From 09:49 to 10:01]

Damage CTRL's IYO SKY is the current WWE Women's Champion on SmackDown. Only time will tell if the 34-year-old goes after Rhea Ripley or opts to challenge her stablemate at WrestleMania 40.

