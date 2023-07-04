Rhea Ripley demands WWE take down tweet featuring Dominik Mysterio

Dominik Mysterio has managed to become quite a heel in WWE. He is constantly booed by fans whenever he comes out. Recently, Rhea Ripley took to Twitter and demanded WWE take down a tweet featuring Dom in a segment on RAW.

On the latest edition of RAW, Dominik came out alongside his Judgment Day teammates Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest to interrupt Seth Rollins. On Dominik's behalf, The Eradicator challenged The Visionary for the World Heavyweight Championship.

During the show, Dominik was booed again by fans whenever he spoke a word. That is the reason Ripley had to challenge Rollins on his behalf.

Following the show, WWE took to Twitter and posted a video in which Dominik can be seen being booed by the fans and wrote a caption mocking the superstar;

"Roses are red, Violets are blue @DomMysterio35: "BOOOOOOOO!"

Ripley got furious and quoted the tweet made by WWE. She asked them to take the post down.

You can check out her tweet below:

In the main event of the red brand, Rollins took on Dominik. The visionary obliterated Dominik during the match. As soon as he was about to hit the Stomp on Dominik, Damian Priest interrupted the match and hit a chokeslam on Rollins, which led to his win by disqualification.

WWE Superstar Dominik Mysterio said that Eddie Guerrero would have been on his side against Rey Mysterio

Dominik Mysterio went in a bout against his dad Rey Mysterio at WrestleMania 39. The Hall of Famer came out on top in that match. However, Dom believes the late legend Eddie Guerrero would have been on his side.

In a recent interview with Metro, Dominik humored the interviewer on how Eddie Guerrero would have factored into The Mysterio Family Saga. The 26-year-old believes that the former WWE Champion, staying true to his "Lie, Cheat, Steal" motto, would have turned on Rey in a heartbeat to side with him:

"I think in a perfect world, if Eddie was still here, he would have been on my dad’s side, a special guest referee [at WrestleMania]. And at the end of the day, he would have picked my side. I think he would’ve been with my dad all along, telling him that he’s going to handle business, 'he’s just going through a phase,' and at the end of the day, he comes with me," Dominik said.

Dominik has made quite a name for himself as a heel in WWE. He is now being booked in huge matches against some of the best superstars in the business. Only time will tell what other plans the company has for him.

