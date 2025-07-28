Rhea Ripley details process for dealing with WWE pitches she doesn't like

Rhea Ripley recently opened up about WWE's creative process and revealed how she handles being given pitches she was not fond of. The Eradicator will be facing IYO SKY and Naomi in a Triple Threat match for the Women's World Championship at WWE SummerSlam 2025.

Ad

Speaking with Sports Illustrated, Rhea Ripley was asked how she dealt with WWE storylines that she did not enjoy. The former champion revealed that she was able to make everything her own, even if she wasn't a fan of the storyline.

“You kind of just try and make it your own. You have to put your personal twist on things. Because sometimes you can give your ideas and have that, like, work together on what is actually being done, but sometimes they’re set on what they want, and you just have to make it into something that represents you how you are. That’s the best that you can do sometimes. I feel like we’re all very good at making something our own," said Ripley. [H/T: Fightful]

Ad

Trending

You can check out the interview in the video below:

What Went Wrong for Hulk Hogan? Watch Here!

Ad

The 28-year-old battled IYO SKY for the Women's World Championship in the main event of Evolution 2025, but neither star left the PLE with the title. Naomi cashed in her Money in the Bank contract during the match to become the new Women's World Champion.

Mr. Iguana praises WWE RAW star Rhea Ripley

Popular wrestler Mr. Iguana recently spoke highly of Rhea Ripley and stated that he knew she was a star.

Ad

Speaking with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter in an exclusive interview, Mr. Iguana praised Ripley's charisma. The veteran also complimented IYO SKY and Women's United States Champion Giulia by claiming that they were all stars in WWE.

"In NXT, I saw a lot of talent, too. I went to NXT and I visited the Performance Center, I saw a lot of talent with girls. And it was Sol Ruca, it was these three girls from Toxic Attraction or something, I don't remember the name. I think they're the ones that I've been looking at. They're very good. But IYO SKY, Giulia, Rhea Ripley, when I saw them, there's a big, big, how do you say, I see the stars in them." [From 3:52 onwards]

Ad

You can check out the full interview in the video below:

It will be fascinating to see if Rhea Ripley can capture the Women's World Championship at WWE SummerSlam 2025 this weekend in New Jersey.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Robert Lentini Robert Lentini is a writer from Boston, MA.



He joined Sportskeeda Wrestling in 2022. Robert spent six years at SEScoops covering RAW, Dynamite, SmackDown, and Rampage as well. Know More