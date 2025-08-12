Rhea Ripley, Dominik Mysterio, Bianca Belair, and others react after WWE star confirms heartbreaking exit

Several current and former WWE personalities, including Rhea Ripley, Dominik Mysterio, and Bianca Belair, recently took to social media to react to SmackDown star Scarlett's heartbreaking message. The star is no longer with the Stamford-based promotion.For several weeks, fans had been asking the Triple H-led creative team to push Karrion Kross and his wife, Scarlett. The audience consistently showed their support for the two stars at every WWE event and on social media. Despite the former Final Testament leader becoming a fan favorite in the company, he did not receive the push that many expected. Kross and Scarlett's contracts recently expired, and the Stamford-based promotion surprisingly did not renew them.Following this, Scarlett took to Instagram to confirm her exit from the company. She wrote that she felt her time in WWE was incredible and believed it was the best locker room she had ever been part of, calling her coworkers &quot;family.&quot; &quot;My time in WWE has been an incredible ride, and I can truly say it’s been the best locker room I’ve ever been part of. These people aren’t just coworkers, they’re family. I love you all, and I’ll deeply miss seeing you every week,&quot; she wrote.Scarlett also thanked fans for their support and mentioned that she was about to begin the next chapter in her career. She confirmed Karrion Kross' exit, revealing that they were ready to accept bookings from different promotions.&quot;To the fans, you’ve never just been a crowd. You’ve been our partners in every fight and the reason we give everything for this. From the bottom of my heart, thank you. The next chapter starts now and I’m ready to bring something unforgettable to any stage, anywhere in the world. If you want the Smokeshow and The Killer on your show… let’s make it happen. 📩 Bookings &amp; appearances: RealScarlettBordeaux@yahoo.com,&quot; she added.Check out her Instagram post below: View this post on Instagram Instagram PostSeveral current and former WWE personalities reacted with a like on Scarlett's post, including Rhea Ripley, Dominik Mysterio, Bianca Belair, Roxanne Perez, Chelsea Green, Karrion Kross, Gigi Dolin, and more.Meanwhile, Blake Monroe, Naomi, Jacy Jayne, Cathy Kelley, Jade Cargill, Aja Smith, Jackie Redmond, Natalya, Katana Chance, Kit Wilson, Nikki Bella, Lexis King, Thea Hail, and Nikkita Lyons left wholesome comments on it.Check out screenshots of stars' likes and comments below:Screenshots of stars' likes and comments [Image credit: Scarlett's Instagram]Karrion Kross sent a message after his WWE exitFollowing his WWE exit, Karrion Kross took to X/Twitter to send a message, highlighting that he was open to bookings from different wrestling promotions.&quot;Hey... life is fighting, right? Now accepting bookings: Business@killerkross.com See you all again soon.&quot;It remains to be seen if Karrion Kross and Scarlett will ever return to the Stamford-based promotion in the future.