Rhea Ripley, Dominik Mysterio, Dakota Kai, and more WWE stars react to Judgment Day's unanimous message to R-Truth

Many WWE stars including Rhea Ripley, Dominik Mysterio, and Dakota Kai have recently reacted to The Judgment Day's unanimous message to R-Truth on his birthday.

Truth has been trying to be a part of The Judgment Day for quite some time. He is always included in most of their segments on WWE RAW but the members haven't accepted him in the group yet. However, things slightly changed during last week's edition of the red brand when the former WWE 24/7 Champion gave a 'cut' to Dominik Mysterio, Damian Priest, and Finn Balor after selling Judgment Day merchandise.

R-Truth recently took to his Instagram to post a video where he thanked The Miz and The Judgment Day who had sent him birthday cards. He said he didn't know which member of the fearsome faction wrote on the card but was thankful anyway.

Many wrestling stars liked Truth's Instagram post, including Rhea Ripley, Dominik Mysterio, Dakota Kai, Finn Balor, Dragon Lee, Apollo Crews, Dolph Ziggler (aka Nic Nemeth), Natalya, and more. Meanwhile, Damian Priest and Ripley commented as well.

Check out stars' likes and comments in the screenshot below:

Screenshot of stars' likes and comments on R-Truth's Instagram post

WWE Superstar R-Truth said Rhea Ripley will 'bite' if someone does a wrong thing in The Judgment Day

In an exclusive interview with Bill Apter of Sportskeeda Wrestling, WWE Superstar R-Truth said Rhea Ripley has problems and she gets angry if someone in The Judgment Day does or says a wrong thing.

"Mami... She got problems. She got problems, Bill. She can go from zero to hundred in like seconds. She will bite. Ya'll people say like 'I don't bite,' Mami will bite... Mami will bite you if you do the wrong thing, or say the wrong thing. Why do you think Dirty Dom stays at 'attention-hut?'"

Many fans believe The Judgment Day might include Truth and remove JD McDonagh from their group. It remains to be seen what the Stamford-based promotion has planned for the former WWE 24/7 Champion's future with the faction.

Do you think R-Truth will officially become a part of Rhea Ripley's group? Let us know in the comments section below.

