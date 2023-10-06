Rhea Ripley drools over stunning video of her 'ex'

The current Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley recently reacted to a stunning video of a female WWE personality, who happens to be her 'ex.'

The name in question is Cathy Kelley, who serves as a backstage interviewer on Friday Night SmackDown. In the last few months, wrestling fans have been hooked with back-and-forth tweets and exchanges between Ripley and Kelley.

Earlier this year, during a WWE live event in Liverpool, The Nightmare playfully ditched Kathy Kelley and approached Samantha Irvin. Ripley declared that her new girlfriend is the RAW ring announcer.

This shook the backstage interviewer, and ever since then, she has been trying to get The Judgment Day member's attention on social media.

The 35-year-old WWE personality took to Instagram to share a stunning video with SmackDown's theme song in the background. Rhea Ripley commented on her ex's video with a fire and drooling face emoji.

Rhea Ripley reacts to a WWE fan who drew her and Dominik Mysterio cuddling

The on-screen romance between Dominik Mysterio and Mami has kept fans on the edge of their seats.

On this week's episode of RAW, The Nightmare made her return to TV and called out her fellow Judgment Day members. She was upset with Dom Dom losing the NXT North American Championship to Trick Williams at No Mercy.

The Women's World Champion then asserted if Dominik does not win back the title on this week's NXT episode, he should not come back. Well, Dirty Dom was successful in winning the NXT North American Championship against Williams, and the Latino Heat also received a kiss on his cheeks from Mami.

The chemistry between the two stars is impeccable, and a WWE fan drew a picture of Ripley and Dominik stating that young Mysterio deserves cuddles and chicken tender after his title win. The Nightmare quickly responded to the tweet and said she found the portrait cute.

Check out Ripley's tweet below:

Only time will tell if Rhea Ripley and Cathy Kelley work things out between them to carry on their playful and sweet relationship forward.

