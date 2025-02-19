  • home icon
Rhea Ripley to face Dominik Mysterio at WrestleMania 41? WWE legend shares potential major stipulation

By Akash Dhakite
Modified Feb 19, 2025 12:55 GMT
A still from Damian Priest &amp; Rhea Ripley vs. Dirty Dom &amp; Liv Morgan &mdash; Mixed Tag Team Match at Bash in Berlin. [Photo from WWE.com]
Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio are a former on-screen couple [Image credits: WWE.com]

A WWE Hall of Famer has shared his bold prediction for a potential match between Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio at WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas. Recently, Mick Foley revealed a major possible stipulation for this contest if it were to happen at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

As of now, two matches have been confirmed for WrestleMania. One is Gunther vs. Jey Uso for the World Heavyweight Championship, and the other is Tiffany Stratton vs. Charlotte Flair for the WWE Women's Championship.

The challengers of Rhea Ripley and Cody Rhodes will be determined in the upcoming Men's and Women's Elimination Chamber matches. That being said, in an interview with Casino Beats, Mick Foley advocated for an encounter between The Eradicator and Dominik Mysterio. He specifically mentioned wanting to see Ripley get revenge on The Judgment Day star for backstabbing her at SummerSlam 2024.

The WWE Hall of Famer felt an intergender match stipulation would be a suitable way for this to happen.

"I would like to see Dirty Dom get his comeuppance from Rhea Ripley. I would love to see an Intergender [male vs female] match. I mean, I know some people would think she’s beyond a stipulation match of that type but I would personally like to see that," Foley said. [H/T: Casino Beats]
youtube-cover
Rhea Ripley set to defend her championship against top WWE star on RAW after Elimination Chamber

Last week on Monday Night RAW, Mami inadvertently cost IYO SKY her spot in the Women's Elimination Chamber Match against Liv Morgan. The confirmed six members for the match are Morgan, Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss, Bayley, Naomi, and Roxanne Perez.

The Genius of SKY cut an emotional promo on social media. The Damage CTRL member stated that she was unable to process that her WrestleMania dream was crushed due to The Eradicator's mistake.

This week on WWE's flagship show, Rhea Ripley met IYO SKY backstage and told her that after speaking to Adam Pearce, it was confirmed that the two women would compete for the Women's World Title on RAW after the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event.

Fans will have to wait and see if The Nightmare and Dominik Mysterio will face each other in an intergender match at WrestleMania 41.

Edited by Gurjyot Singh Dadial
