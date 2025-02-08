WWE RAW star opens up about heartbreaking loss because of Rhea Ripley's mistake

Rhea Ripley played a huge role in costing a former WWE champion a match on this week's Monday Night RAW. The star has now officially addressed the situation following SmackDown.

IYO SKY faced Liv Morgan in a Women's Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match on the February 3, 2025, episode of the red brand. At one point during the bout, when Raquel Rodriguez attempted to assist her fellow Judgment Day member, Rhea Ripley intervened to even the odds. However, in doing so, The Nightmare inadvertently hit Liv Morgan. The match ended in DQ in favor of The Miracle Kid.

The Genius of the Sky shared a video on Instagram and opened up about her emotional loss on RAW. She believed that she was close to winning her match against Liv Morgan, but Mami's interference cost her that opportunity. Since her WrestleMania dream was crushed, IYO SKY was visibly upset and struggled to process the situation.

"What was that actually?! Damn! I wasn't defeated. Rather, I almost won the match. It was Rhea...Rhea Ripley did [it]. Rhea Ripley hit Liv [Morgan], and I lost the match! Thanks to the DQ, Liv Morgan advances to the Elimination Chamber. Not me! Damn! I understand, totally, yes. [sic] Rhea tried to help me, I know that. But, my chance to fight in WrestleMania is over? I guess it's gone? Unbelievable. I don't want to believe this. I can't think of anything else right now. Leave me alone," she said.

Check out the former WWE Women's Champion's Instagram post below:

Liv Morgan claims IYO SKY injured her on WWE RAW

On this week's SmackDown, Bianca Belair and Alexa Bliss joined The Miracle Kid after they won their respective qualifying matches. The Elimination Chamber premium live event will be held in Toronto on February 1, 2025.

The former WWE Women's World Champion recently posted a photo on her Instagram Stories showing off her battle scar. Liv Morgan thanked IYO SKY for giving her a fat lip during their match on RAW. The injury, however, is minor.

Fans will have to wait and see what's next for The Genius of the Sky after Rhea Ripley's mistake resulted in a heartbreaking loss.

