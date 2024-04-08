Rhea Ripley fires back at young fan for insulting Judgment Day member

A video of Rhea Ripley firing back at a young WWE fan, for insulting a member of The Judgment Day faction during WrestleMania weekend has surfaced.

Mami put her Women's World Championship on the line against Becky Lynch in the first match of WrestleMania XL. Lynch gave it everything she had but was unable to overcome The Eradicator. Ripley put The Man away with a Riptide onto the top turnbuckle and then another one in the middle of the ring for the pinfall victory.

A wrestling fan has shared a video from Ripley's autograph signing at the WWE World event alongside host Tyler Breeze. A young fan shouted "Dominik sucks!", taking a shot at The Judgment Day member Dominik Mysterio. The Women's World Champion hilariously responded saying she wondered who raised the child.

You can watch the video in the post below:

Former WWE writer claims Rhea Ripley wants to be liked

The Judgment Day's Rhea Ripley is a heel on WWE television. However, she recently broke character to defend Maxxine Dupri after she was booed by fans at a live event.

Speaking on a recent edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW show, Vince Russo suggested that Ripley is someone who wants to be liked. He claimed that former Chairman Vince McMahon would have sorted out the situation and pulled Ripley aside to speak to her about her social media activity and always staying in character.

"This is what Vince would do. Vince would pull her aside and make it this simple. He’d say to her: ‘do you wanna be liked or do you wanna make money?’ And he would explain to her. Now is the time for you to be a heel. The bigger heel that you are, the bigger babyface you will become. He would lay it out for her that simply," Russo said. [1:04:16 - 1:04:45]

You can check out Russo's comments in the video below:

Rhea Ripley defeated Charlotte Flair at WWE WrestleMania 39 to become champion and has dominated the women's division ever since. Only time will tell which WWE Superstar musters up the courage to challenge the Women's World Champion next on WWE RAW.

