Rhea Ripley sends a three-word message after defeating Becky Lynch at WWE WrestleMania XL

Rhea Ripley took to social media to send a three-word message after her huge victory over Becky Lynch at WWE WrestleMania XL.

After months of build-up, Mami and The Man finally collided on Night One of The Showcase of The Immortals. Rhea has been pretty dominant in her title reign so far and the same continued on Night One as she got the better of the Irish star. Becky Lynch was not at her maximum potential before the match as Michael Cole mentioned that she had a high fever. While The Man still tried her best, ultimately it was not enough to stop Ripley's wrath.

Following the huge win, Ripley sent a three-word message on X/Twitter, reminding everyone why she was one of the most dominant female stars of all time.

"ALWAYS ON TOP! #WrestleManiaXL," Rhea Ripley shared.

It remains to be seen what storylines and rivalries arise for Mami following her triumph at The Show of Shows.

Rhea Ripley reflected on The Judgment Day's losses at WWE WrestleMania XL

While Rhea Ripley came out on top in her match against Becky Lynch at WrestleMania XL, the rest of The Judgment Day had a night to forget as they were on the losing end of their matches. Damian Priest and Finn Balor failed to retain their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship while Dominik Mysterio, who teamed up against Santos Escobar, lost to Rey Mysterio and Andrade.

While one would expect Mami to be furious with her stablemates' losses, she only had positive words for the trio in the WrestleMania XL Saturday Post-Show Press Conference.

"I am always going to be proud of my boys. They put up a hell of a fight. Damian and Finn were in there with many other tag teams. Obviously, it was a ladder match as well. We have Finn who is scared of heights. So that was just a setup, you know. And then there's my Latino Heat. I will forever be proud of him and his accomplishments," Rhea Ripley said.

Rhea Ripley has defeated nearly every other woman on RAW in her current title reign. However, Liv Morgan still has her sights set on Mami and the two could clash shortly now that the latter is done feuding with Becky Lynch. Liv is the last woman in WWE to pin The Eradicator and will fancy her chances once again.

