Rhea Ripley fires insult at fellow Judgment Day member

WWE Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley recently fired insults at a fellow Judgment Day member on social media.

On the most recent episode of Monday Night RAW, Rhea Ripley was confronted by Zoey Stark, the superstar who will challenge her for the title at Survivor Series. The other members of the faction were also occupied by their opponents at the premium live event.

In a surprising turn of events, Damian Priest welcomed JD McDonagh into The Judgment Day. He appreciated the Irish Superstar for his dedication to the faction and labeled him as a person the group could trust.

Rhea Ripley recently took to her Twitter account to fire insults at JD McDonagh. The Eradicator reshared a post containing a TikTok video addressing the events from last week's episode of RAW. The animated video featured all the members of The Judgment Day and their opponents.

In the video, JD McDonagh's head looked like a Funko pop. In the past, Cody Rhodes has poked fun at McDonagh by claiming that he has a giant head on a relatively smaller body, similar to the popular toy line.

"JD…🤭," Rhea Ripley wrote.

You can check the tweet below:

With the recruitment of McDonagh and Drew McIntyre also aligning himself with the faction, The Judgment Day has only grown stronger. It will be interesting to see how they fare against a star-studded tag team at Survivor Series: WarGames.

Bully Ray compliments Rhea Ripley and Drew McIntyre's pairing

Drew McIntyre finally turned heel last week on RAW. The 38-year-old attacked Jey Uso with a devastating Claymore Kick to help The Judgment Day retain their Undisputed Tag Team Championship. He then shook hands with Ripley, much to the delight of fans in attendance.

During the latest edition of Busted Open Radio, Bully Ray talked about the segment featuring The Nightmare and The Scottish Warrior. The WWE Hall of Famer stated that the two looked like a power couple. He further appreciated the former WWE Champion for his all-around skills.

"I've got to tell you, last night seeing Rhea standing next to Drew - I was like, 'Woah, that looks like a power couple if I've ever seen them. I want to see the follow-up on Drew, because remember my take on Drew is that it's not about his physicality, it's not about his look - Drew does everything extremely well. Drew's look to me is so amazing, he just has it all ... but it's about when he talks. Let's see what he has to say next week," Bully Ray said.

