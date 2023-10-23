Rhea Ripley has four-word reaction to crazy photoshop showing a 'pregnant' Jey Uso

Rhea Ripley has reacted to an outrageous photoshop picture featuring herself and Jey Uso.

The Nightmare has been having a lot of fun with fan-made edits of herself and Jey Uso recently. It apparently all started when Jey showed interest in Ripley on WWE TV. When Finn Balor told Jey that Rhea was a huge fan of his, his eyes gleamed with curiosity.

Rhea Ripley recently shared a photoshopped picture featuring herself and Jey. The picture shows the duo as a couple, with Jey being pregnant in a crazy twist. Rhea also reacted to the picture with a message that clearly showed that she was surprised beyond belief. It would be interesting to see what Jey Uso thinks of the crazy photoshop picture showing him pregnant.

Rhea Ripley was dumbstruck after seeing the photoshopped image

Rhea Ripley has other matters to take care of at the moment

Ripley has been Women's World Champion for months on end now. Her biggest test as champion is mere days away, as she is slated to defend the belt at Crown Jewel 2023. At the event, Ripley will face four other women in a Fatal Five-Way Match for the Women's World Championship. She will take on Nia Jax, Shayna Baszler, Raquel Rodriguez, and Zoey Stark in the multi-woman match.

Elimination Chamber 2024 will emanate from Perth, Australia next year. As per a new report by 7NEWS Adelaide, Ripley is scheduled to headline the event. This isn't surprising in the least, as Ripley is quite possibly the most popular Australian star in wrestling today.

If 7NEWS Adelaide's report is true, Ripley will possibly hold the Women's World title at least until Elimination Chamber 2024. Only time will tell if she manages to beat four top stars to retain her title belt in Saudi Arabia.

