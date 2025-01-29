Rhea Ripley fuels WWE Royal Rumble rumors with three-word message

Rhea Ripley is headed into WWE Royal Rumble Weekend with no opponent in sight. The Aussie Superstar seemingly secured her WrestleMania 41 spot by dethroning Liv Morgan of the Women's World Championship. Amid rumors and speculation on a surprise Royal Rumble role, Ripley continues to tease the WWE Universe.

The Eradicator is 23 days into her second reign as Women's World Champion. Ripley made her first successful title defense of this reign this past weekend at Saturday Night's Main Event, retaining over Nia Jax in just over nine minutes. While Rhea has said she's ready to take on any challenger at WrestleMania Vegas, there is a growing social media chatter, and strong speculation, for the 28-year-old to enter the 30-Woman Royal Rumble as champion.

Ripley took to Instagram today to share a must-see shot from inside the ring. The inaugural NXT UK Women's Champion needed just three words to make it clear she's focused and ready to officially kick off the WrestleMania 41 Season on Saturday.

"Locked TF in," Rhea Ripley wrote with the photo below.

In 2023, WWE's fifth Women's Grand Slam Champion entered at #1, and won after 1:01:08. Ripley eliminated Liv Morgan, B-Fab, Asuka, Chelsea Green, Michelle McCool, Raquel Rodriguez, and joined ten others to eliminate Nia Jax, then dethroned Charlotte Flair of the SmackDown Women's Championship at WrestleMania 39.

Updated WWE Royal Rumble lineup for Saturday

World Wrestling Entertainment now has 10 of 30 participants announced for the Women's Royal Rumble on Saturday. Officials have also confirmed 15 entrants for the 30-Man Royal Rumble. Below is the updated lineup:

2-of-3 Falls Match for the WWE Tag Team Championship: DIY (c) vs. The Motor City Machine Guns

DIY (c) vs. The Motor City Machine Guns Women's Royal Rumble Match: Lyra Valkyria, IYO SKY, Ivy Nile, Nia Jax, Bayley, Charlotte Flair, Bianca Belair, Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez, Naomi, and 20 participants TBA

Lyra Valkyria, IYO SKY, Ivy Nile, Nia Jax, Bayley, Charlotte Flair, Bianca Belair, Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez, Naomi, and 20 participants TBA Men's Royal Rumble Match: Carmelo Hayes, Bron Breakker, Chad Gable, Logan Paul, Penta, Shinsuke Nakamura, Sami Zayn, Rey Mysterio, Seth Rollins, Drew McIntyre, LA Knight, CM Punk, Jey Uso, John Cena, Roman Reigns, and 15 other participants TBA

Carmelo Hayes, Bron Breakker, Chad Gable, Logan Paul, Penta, Shinsuke Nakamura, Sami Zayn, Rey Mysterio, Seth Rollins, Drew McIntyre, LA Knight, CM Punk, Jey Uso, John Cena, Roman Reigns, and 15 other participants TBA Ladder Match for the Undisputed WWE Championship: Cody Rhodes (c) vs. Kevin Owens (The main title and the Winged Eagle belt will both be hanging above the ring)

The 38th annual Royal Rumble Premium Live Event will air live from Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, IN on Saturday at 6 pm ET. Peacock will stream the PLE in the United States, and Netflix is carrying the show for international viewers.

