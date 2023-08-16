Rhea Ripley could get real-life heat from Vince McMahon's right-hand man due to social media post, says Vince Russo (Exclusive)

Rhea Ripley is in an on-screen relationship with Dominik Mysterio, but her real-life relationship with AEW's Buddy Matthews is no secret, either. Even Dominik is engaged to someone outside the business. But posting such details on social media could have consequences, according to Vince Russo.

On the latest episode of Writing with Russo, Vince Russo spoke to Dr. Chris Featherstone about the old-school ways of the business. He frowned upon the fact that Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio publicly posted about their engagements with other partners while being an on-screen couple.

Russo explained that modern-day pro wrestlers like Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio are seemingly disconnected from the roots of the business. He added that Vince McMahon's right-hand man, Bruce Prichard, would have informed WWE's Executive Chairman about The Judgment Day members' social media activity because McMahon supposedly knows nothing about such platforms.

"I don't think they understand the roots and the underbelly of the wrestling business. I think they're totally naive to it, and I'll tell you why. Bro, I'm telling you, this is Bruce Prichard's MO. Vince McMahon is not on social media. Whenever there are Vince McMahon posts, he knows nothing about social media. Absolutely not. Bruce would run to Vince with everything." (1:37 - 2:21)

Russo continued, explaining Bruce Prichard's supposed approach toward the abovementioned situation.

"That's Bruce's role, and Bruce hates stuff like this. Because he's old school, and his mentality is, 'Rhea, if we're investing money in this character on our platform and you're benefiting from it, and you turn around and do something like this.' The reason why I say Rhea shouldn't have done this is that the odds are there will be ramifications." (2:22 - 2:58)

Rhea Ripley ended a five-month undefeated streak on RAW

Rhea Ripley is amid a dominant run, having one of the best win-loss records in WWE for over a year now. On the August 14, 2023, episode of RAW, she defeated former NXT Women's Champion Indi Hartwell.

By beating Indi Hartwell, Ripley ended her five-month undefeated streak. Hartwell is still young and has yet to make her name on the main roster. The upstart's run as NXT Women's Champion ended abruptly due to an injury. She is now active on the red brand.

