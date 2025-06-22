Rhea Ripley gets emotional at recent WWE event

WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley is among the most beloved performers on the roster. The Eradicator recently got emotional during her interaction with a fan at a recent event.

The former Women's World Champion met several fans during the ongoing Fanatics Fest in New York City's Javits Center. She also made an appearance at the SummerSlam Kickoff event on Saturday, which the Stamford-based wrestling promotion streamed from the Fanatics Fest.

WWE recently posted an Instagram reel of Rhea Ripley's interaction with a fan who got emotional after seeing Mami during signings. In an emotional moment, the former member of The Judgment Day hugged the fan and comforted her.

You can check out the Instagram post below:

Popular WWE Superstar names Rhea Ripley as her dream opponent

Stephanie Vaquer has had an excellent start to her WWE career. After asserting her dominance in NXT, La Primera officially joined the RAW roster last month.

Vaquer recently spoke to WWE Español on Instagram. On being asked to name her dream opponent, the 32-year-old noted that she could think of many names. However, the host further asked Stephanie to name one. In response, the former NXT Women's Champion said that facing Rhea on The Grandest Stage of Them All would be great.

"I can think of many. [Host - Okay, tell me one. The first one that comes to mind.] Rhea, WrestleMania. Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania, I think that would be an excellent place, and what better opponent?" she said.

Check out the interview in the video below:

Stephanie Vaquer has already shared the squared circle with Ripley. She teamed up with The Eradicator and Alexa Bliss to defeat Giulia, Naomi, and Roxanne Perez on the go-home edition of SmackDown ahead of the Money in the Bank Premium Live Event. The six women competed in the Women's MITB Ladder match the following night.

It remains to be seen if and when Rhea Ripley and Stephanie Vaquer will feud with each other down the line.

