Rhea Ripley has been given a new name

RAW Superstar Rhea Ripley has been crowned with a new name, which, like her other monikers, sits well with her personality. Mami got this unique name from Saraya, who was known as Paige during her time with WWE

Ad

Rhea Ripley is one of the most popular superstars on the WWE roster. Aside from her excellent wrestling skills, the former Women's World Champion is also known for her unique metal-style personality, something with which Saraya also resonates. The 32-year-old used to go by the nickname "Anti-Diva" during her WWE run, as she refused to conform to the traditional diva stereotype.

During a recent interview with Chris Van Vliet on Insight, Saraya expressed her desire to either team up with Rhea Ripley or stand across the ring from her. The former Divas Champion referred to Mami as the "Ultimate Goth Sister":

Ad

Trending

"I always get Rhea [Ripley] to either be a tag team partner, the Original Goth Sister to now, the Ultimate Goth Sister. So I’d love to be in a team with her or wrestle her, because that’s what people want."

Saraya also listed Mercedes Mone and Natalya as her dream opponents:

"I would love to wrestle Mercedes [Mone] down the line, because it’s a built-in storyline. All the girls now, they’re all superstars, dude. I would get in the ring with anybody at any point in time. They’re all amazing. Probably Nattie [Natalya] again. I love Nattie. I’ve wrestled her a billion times, but, oh my God.”

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Rhea Ripley looked back at her younger self in WWE

While Rhea Ripley now has a unique, metal-style presentation, she was a lot different when she started in WWE.

Mami recently looked back at a picture of herself from NXT, where she had a completely different look. She noted that she was not happy with the old version of herself.

"Well, as you can see, I grew the hell up. The difference is that the smile is fake. This one is real. She was not happy, not confident, and very, very insecure. So, that would be the biggest difference. I don't care what people think about me anymore because this Rhea Ripley, she's dead to the world. She died a long time ago. She's innocent, and I'm glad that she's gone," Ripley said.

Ad

Mami has had a rapid ascent in WWE and is already a multi-time World Champion at the age of 28. She is likely to headline the upcoming Evolution 2 Premium Live Event, where she can once again become the Women's World Champion if she overcomes IYO SKY.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Vivek Sharma Vivek is a part of the combat sports division at Sportskeeda Wrestling. An engineering graduate, he joined the division three years ago because of his passion for pro wrestling. A fan since childhood, Vivek recalls the first show he watched was WrestleMania 21 where John Cena won the WWE Championship.



Despite being a part of the WWE team, Vivek's favorite wrestlers are Adam 'Hangman' Page and Darby Allin from AEW. Hangman's storyline with Kenny Omega and the Elite was one of the reasons he started watching AEW and he feels the star's rise to the top resonates with many. Darby's unparalleled passion for the business makes him his second favorite.



He strictly adheres to Sportskeeda's ethical standards and conducts thorough research before writing on any topic. Apart from working for Sportskeeda, Vivek is also a finance student. He loves to follow the stock and crypto world, studying the market in his free time. Know More

Big name returning at Evolution? More details HERE