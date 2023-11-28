Rhea Ripley gives a befitting reply to Randy Orton's "'Daddy's back" comment on WWE RAW

Rhea Ripley had one of the wildest encounters with Randy Orton on the WWE RAW after Survivor Series 2023. However, The Viper left Mami stunned when he claimed "Daddy's back." The Women's World Champion had a befitting reply to The Apex Predator's comment on the red brand.

On the latest episode of Monday Night RAW, Randy Orton opened the show and appeared on the brand for the first time in nearly two years. After a successful back fusion surgery, The Viper returned to WWE as an active performer and appeared at Survivor Series 2023.

The two superstars finally interacted for the first time on Monday Night RAW, and The Viper left Mami speechless after he claimed to be "Daddy." Today, Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley replied to Randy Orton with a befitting response. Check it out:

"Everyone claims to be “daddy”, but there is and will always be ONE Mami 😈"

Expand Tweet

Fans were expecting and chanting for The Viper to strike and hit an RKO on Mami. Instead, Dominik Mysterio and JD McDonagh ran out to attack and got hit by the move.

Randy Orton had his first match on WWE RAW in nearly two years against Rhea Ripley's stablemate

In 2022, Randy Orton was busy in the tag team division as RK-Bro alongside Matt Riddle. The two stars were among the hottest acts in the promotion and the most entertaining duo on Monday Night RAW under the old regime.

After RK-Bro dropped the titles to The Usos, The Viper left for a long time as he was dealing with back injuries. This led to a back fusion surgery before his long-awaited return at WWE Survivor Series 2023 against The Judgment Day.

On the latest episode of WWE RAW, Orton had his first singles match in over eighteen months when The Viper faced the North American Champion 'Dirty' Dominik Mysterio and won.

Expand Tweet

The Apex Predator's last singles televised match was on Monday Night RAW in February 2021, where he lost to Seth Rollins. It looks like The Viper is set to feud with The Judgment Day moving forward on the red brand.

Do you think Randy Orton will hit an RKO on Rhea Ripley? Sound off in the comments section below.