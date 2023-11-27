"Triple H fired you for a reason," "Can you please shut up?" - Fans heavily troll released superstar for commenting on CM Punk's WWE return

Triple H did the impossible at WWE Survivor Series 2023 when he brought CM Punk back into the promotion for the first time in nearly a decade. However, fans recently trolled a released star and defended The Straight Edge Superstar when the former made a snarky comment regarding Punk's return.

Last night, CM Punk returned to the Stamford-based company during the closing moments of WWE Survivor Series 2023 in Chicago. The fans and superstars were surprised as they did not expect The Second City Saint to return to the promotion and close the show.

However, the return didn't sit well with a few stars, including Matt Riddle, who fired a shot at The Second City Saint and questioned the company for bringing him back. Instead, fans immediately came to Punk's defense and heavily trolled The Original Bro's comments following the event.

Check out some of the fan reactions below:

The Original Bro also caused trouble backstage during his time with the promotion. It will be interesting to see what the company does next with The Second City Saint during his second run under Triple H's creative leadership.

Triple H spoke about CM Punk's return during the press conference after WWE Survivor Series 2023

The world hasn't registered from CM Punk's shocking return to WWE after over nine years, and fans are excited to see what transpires next and who The Second City Saint will feud with after his return.

During the press conference after Survivor Series 2023, Triple H spoke highly of The Second City Saint's return to the promotion and said it would be a thrill ride for the fans. Check it out:

"What's next for CM Punk? I'm interested to see that myself. I know whatever it is, it'll be talked about. It'll be exciting. It'll be a thrill ride for the WWE Universe no matter what it is. I'm thrilled, we're all thrilled to have him back here and to have him back, you know, cliche to say, but have him back home in WWE. It's where he belongs."

The former World Champion reportedly spoke with Triple H for hours and discussed creative. Triple H and Nick Khan allegedly made the call to bring Punk back to the promotion, and very few people were aware of his return.

What are your thoughts on CM Punk's return? Sound off in the comments section below.

