Rhea Ripley has hilarious reaction to Mother’s Day message from WWE

Rhea Ripley is aware that it's Mother's Day and has sent a hilarious reaction to a post from WWE celebrating the occasion.

The current SmackDown Women's Champion is currently dominating the women's title scene and has her onscreen beau, Dominik Mysterio, in her corner every time for support. Rhea has come onto her own since turning heel and joining The Judgment Day as she also branched into a new angle for her character with Dom.

The onscreen partners make sure to help each other out whenever they can and have grown so close to making up nicknames for each other. Rhea affectionately calls Dominik "Dom Dom," with the latter calling her "Mami." Both nicknames have caught on with the fans like wildfire and have been engrained for good now.

Now on a wholesome occasion such as Mother's Day, Rhea Ripley sent out a message in honor of herself and wished herself.

"Happy Mami’s Day… to me," Rhea Ripley wrote.

Rhea Ripley explained why her "Mami' nickname is blowing up in WWE

Ripley has blown up as a star since she turned to the dark side last year and joined the popular faction, The Judgment Day. It's evident that all members have benefited greatly from the change of pace. However, Rhea's success has gone beyond any other in the group.

The SmackDown WWE Women's Champion has carried herself to be the toughest woman on the roster and has not shied away from getting into action with male stars. Her romantic storyline with Dominik has also garnered a lot of attention, with many fans comparing them to modern-day Chyna and Eddie Guerrero due to their similarities.

Rhea recently spoke about her newfound level of stardom in an interview with Wrestling with Rosenberg. The Judgment Day member explained the secret behind her success in WWE, and why the "Mami" chants are growing louder each week she appears in the ring.

"The reason that the Mami thing and Rhea Ripley the name is blowing up right now is because I get to go out there and I do get to just have fun and I'm doing my own thing. I'm sort of just reacting on the fly and just doing things I would do being a menace. Like, if I was a child again, I would be doing these things," she said. [From 5:56 to 6:16]

We're sure that her success will only continue to grow as she holds on to the title for a long time and is ready to step up to anyone on the roster.

