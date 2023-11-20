Rhea Ripley hurls abuse at 32-year-old star ahead of RAW

Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley has shared some harsh words for a 32-year-old star ahead of WWE RAW.

The Eradicator picked up an impressive victory at WWE Crown Jewel earlier this month. She successfully defended the Women's World Championship in a Fatal Five-Way match and is scheduled to put the title on the line against Zoey Stark later this month at Survivor Series: WarGames this Saturday.

Earlier today, SmackDown star Zelina Vega revealed her honest opinion of Ripley and called her a "bum a**" on social media. The Judgment Day member has now hilariously responded with an insult of her own directed toward Vega.

The Women's World Champion reacted to Vega's post and hilariously insulted the Latino World Order member ahead of tomorrow's edition of RAW. You can view Ripley's post on social media by clicking here.

"Shut up... D*ckhead," she wrote.

WWE RAW star Rhea Ripley claims The Judgment Day doesn't have a leader

Rhea Ripley recently disclosed that The Judgment Day doesn't have a leader, and they all rely on each other.

Cody Rhodes recently mocked the heel faction for coming to the ring without Rhea Ripley on RAW. The American Nightmare claimed that Mami was the leader of The Judgment Day, which promoted Damian Priest to declare himself as the faction's leader.

Speaking with Riju Dasgupta in an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Rhea Ripley shared that the heel faction does not have a leader on WWE RAW. She joked that she has anger issues and can be bossy sometimes, but the group does their best to help each other.

"The Judgment Day, we don't really have a leader. We all sort of just listen to each other and we give each other advice. I'm just bossy at the end of the day. I'm just very, very bossy. I think things through a little bit more. Yes, I do have anger issues at the same time, but with the boys especially I think things through. I think the plan through. Yeah, we just help each other out," she said. [From 0:33 – 0:57]

Rhea Ripley successfully defended her title against Zelina Vega at WWE Backlash earlier this year. Only time will tell if Zelina Vega will get another shot at the champion sometime down the line.

