Rhea Ripley is "in the wrong business," says WWE veteran after her recent outburst (Exclusive)

WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley recently took to social media to issue an exasperated message directed at her fans. This has prompted wrestling veteran Vince Russo to question her about her pro wrestling career.
The Eradicator recently went through a harrowing experience, where she was swarmed by a number of fans in Paris attempting to get a picture with her. The situation left her unable to open her cab door, which she mentioned in her social media post. While several WWE stars have supported her, Vince Russo thinks that this is just a part of the pro wrestling business.
Speaking on the latest episode of Writing with Russo, the WWE veteran stated:
"My first question to her would be, what type of business did you think you were getting into? Okay? You got into the sports entertainment business to be a celebrity and make a lot of money. This comes with celebrity. You want your privacy, you don't want people to hound you, you don't want people to know who you are, then you are probably in the wrong business."
What exactly did the WWE star have to say about the incident?
Rhea Ripley seemed very frustrated in her social media post and directly urged fans to be more sensible.
Taking to X, The Eradicator stated:
"Remember, we are people. Do not swarm me or anyone like a pack of rabid zombies… No one should ever be pushed up against a uber drivers door and completely mobbed like I just experienced. Use common courtesy and humanity. No means no. Wtf."
This isn't the first time she's experienced something like this. It remains to be seen how she deals with the matter going forward.
