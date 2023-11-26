Rhea Ripley interested in facing former WWE Champion at WrestleMania 40

Rhea Ripley seems interested in taking on a top name at WrestleMania 40.

Former WWE Champion The Miz failed to beat Gunther for the Intercontinental title at Survivor Series: WarGames 2023. Prior to the bout, The Miz stated that if he defeated The Ring General, he would give an Intercontinental title shot to The Nightmare at next year's WrestleMania.

Rhea Ripley noticed the clip and retweeted the same, making it clear that she's down for the big intergender match.

Here's the clip in question that Ripley retweeted:

Ripley has always shown interest in having intergender matches in WWE. In late 2022, she got one when she faced Akira Tozawa on an episode of RAW. It didn't take long for Ripley to dispose of Tozawa that night.

Ripley is the current Women's World Champion on WWE RAW. At Survivor Series: WarGames 2023, she defeated Zoey Stark to retain her title belt.

Unfortunately, The Miz failed to defeat The Ring General for the Intercontinental title tonight. Fans would still love to see a one-on-one match pitting Rhea Ripley with The Miz somewhere down the line.

What do you think of a singles match between Ripley and The Miz? Sound off!

