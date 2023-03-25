Rhea Ripley issues a six-word response after Dominik Mysterio gets attacked by his father on SmackDown

Rhea Ripley wasn't on SmackDown this week, so Charlotte Flair did the carrying for the feud with a promo. Many wondered why Ripley was not at ringside when Rey Mysterio finally attacked his son. The 2023 Women's Royal Rumble winner has officially issued a response to the attack.

On SmackDown this week, Dominik Mysterio helped LA Knight defeat Rey Mysterio with Knight's 20-match losing streak finally ending. After the match, Dominik expressed his anger towards his sister and especially his mother - which turned out to be the straw that broke the camel's back.

This led to Rey finally attacking his son, with the Lucha legend accepting the challenge for WrestleMania. Rhea Ripley wasn't present on SmackDown this week, but she issued a six-word response to the incident.

"We got you. #WrestleMania YOU. WILL. PAY," she wrote.

Will Rhea Ripley headline WrestleMania 39 Night 1 against Charlotte Flair?

Charlotte Flair has made the case for her and Rhea Ripley to headline WrestleMania 39 Night 1. With Roman Reigns vs Cody Rhodes being the confirmed main event for Night 2, the big debate is over which match should headline the first night.

What is confirmed is that Austin Theory vs. John Cena will begin the proceedings on Night 1. Many believe that Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens vs. The Usos should be the main event as it is the hottest storyline in WWE by far.

On SmackDown this week, the Women's Title feud only saw a promo from Charlotte, while the main event was an interaction between Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens - ending with The Usos standing tall.

It seems clear from this position that even WWE knows what the hotter storyline is. There has been criticism about the Flair-Ripley story as it's based on the fact that they had a match three years ago.

What are your thoughts on Flair vs. Ripley? Sound off in the comments section below.

Poll : 0 votes